Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched the second season of its Kotak BizLabs Accelerator Programme, expanding its flagship CSR initiative to strengthen early-revenue-stage startups across India.

The programme aims to nurture innovation through structured mentorship, market access, and catalytic funding.

Scheduled to run from October 2025 to November 2026, the new season targets the acceleration of more than 75 startups from diverse sectors including deeptech, sustainability, clean energy, fintech, digital technology, edtech, agritech, and healthtech.

The initiative will extend its presence across North, South, West, and Central India.

This season, Kotak BizLabs has partnered with IIT Delhi's Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), adding to its existing network of incubators such as IIMA Ventures, NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, and T-Hub. These partners will manage startup selection, incubation, and acceleration activities throughout the programme.

In its first edition, Kotak BizLabs attracted over 1,500 applications, engaged 500 founders through various sessions, and supported 55 startups with structured mentoring. Out of these, 32 ventures received funding assistance to advance their business growth.

Building on this success, Season 2 aims to reach over 800 startups through outreach and knowledge initiatives, accelerate more than 75 ventures, and offer funding support to over 60 promising businesses across multiple innovation-driven sectors.