Get All Access for $5/mo

Kovai.co Acquires SaaS Startup Floik to Boost Document360's Knowledge Management Capabilities Founded in 2022 by Vartika Bansal and Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, Floik, backed by Elevation Capital, claims to have catered to over 8,000 users globally with interactive product demos and guides.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saravana Kumar, CEO of Kovai.co

Coimbatore-based enterprise SaaS firm Kovai.co has acquired Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Floik, aiming to strengthen its AI-powered knowledge management platform, Document360.

Although the financial details of the acquisition remain confidential, the integration marks a strategic move to enrich Document360's capabilities with Floik's interactive tools.

"Integrating Floik's capabilities into Document360 aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a robust knowledge management solution that goes beyond traditional documentation," stated Saravana Kumar, CEO of Kovai.co.

He further expressed that Floik's tools would enhance the user experience, making software adoption more engaging and insightful. Kovai.co anticipates a 35% year-over-year revenue growth in its knowledge management segment due to this addition.

Founded in 2022 by Vartika Bansal and Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, Floik, backed by Elevation Capital, claims to have catered to over 8,000 users globally with interactive product demos and guides. These features will now be available to Document360's 2,500 customers, expanding its impact on knowledge-sharing.

"We are excited to accelerate Floik's mission to democratise knowledge management and software adoption by joining hands with Kovai.co," said Vartika Bansal, Floik's CEO.

As part of the acquisition, six key Floik team members, including CTO Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, will join Kovai.co, ensuring continuous innovation and enhanced support for Document360's global client base.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James