Coimbatore-based enterprise SaaS firm Kovai.co has acquired Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Floik, aiming to strengthen its AI-powered knowledge management platform, Document360.

Although the financial details of the acquisition remain confidential, the integration marks a strategic move to enrich Document360's capabilities with Floik's interactive tools.

"Integrating Floik's capabilities into Document360 aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a robust knowledge management solution that goes beyond traditional documentation," stated Saravana Kumar, CEO of Kovai.co.

He further expressed that Floik's tools would enhance the user experience, making software adoption more engaging and insightful. Kovai.co anticipates a 35% year-over-year revenue growth in its knowledge management segment due to this addition.

Founded in 2022 by Vartika Bansal and Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, Floik, backed by Elevation Capital, claims to have catered to over 8,000 users globally with interactive product demos and guides. These features will now be available to Document360's 2,500 customers, expanding its impact on knowledge-sharing.

"We are excited to accelerate Floik's mission to democratise knowledge management and software adoption by joining hands with Kovai.co," said Vartika Bansal, Floik's CEO.

As part of the acquisition, six key Floik team members, including CTO Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, will join Kovai.co, ensuring continuous innovation and enhanced support for Document360's global client base.