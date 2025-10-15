KPIT Technologies Acquires Majority Stake in N-Dream AG The company, which previously held a 26 percent share, will now increase its ownership to nearly 90 percent. ]

By Entrepreneur Staff

[L-R] Andrin von Rechenberg (Founder) and Anthony Cliquot (CEO) of AirConsole

KPIT Technologies, a specialist in software-defined vehicle solutions, has acquired a majority stake in N-Dream AG, the developer behind AirConsole. The company, which previously held a 26 percent share, will now increase its ownership to nearly 90 percent, according to disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening KPIT's presence in the software-defined vehicle market while accelerating N-Dream's efforts to create advanced in-car digital experiences that extend beyond gaming.

Despite the change in ownership, N-Dream will remain an independent entity within the KPIT Group, with founder Andrin von Rechenberg and CEO Anthony Cliquot continuing to lead the company.

Launched in 2022, AirConsole allows passengers to use their smartphones as controllers to play games on a vehicle's infotainment screen. The platform integrates sound and ambient lighting to enhance user experience. Its technology has been adopted by several prominent automakers and features licensed intellectual properties from Mattel and other popular franchises, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, UNO Car Party, and Pac-Man Championship Edition.

Moving forward, N-Dream plans to develop a new generation of in-cabin software designed to deliver interactivity, personalisation, and connected services for every journey. With KPIT's expertise across mobility technology domains, the company aims to bring these innovations to multiple brands and markets.

Under KPIT's ownership, N-Dream will maintain its full leadership and team structure. Anthony Cliquot will remain CEO, Andrin von Rechenberg will continue as Chief of Innovation, and Tobias Schneider will stay on as CFO.

The founders have reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the company's culture, supporting its employees, and generating long-term value for users, partners, and shareholders.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
