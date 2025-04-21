KRAFTON Doubles Down on Indian Gaming With New KIGI Cohort Featuring Six Indie Studios Six innovative Indian studios—Kleanup, Advaita, Singular Scheme, Smash Head, Unwind, and Ginger Games—are reshaping gaming with diverse titles, blending unique genres, storytelling, and tech for global releases by 2026.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

KRAFTON India is doubling down on its mission to shape the future of India's gaming ecosystem with the launch of the second cohort under the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI). Following the successful debut of its inaugural batch, KIGI has expanded its latest cohort to include six innovative startups, reflecting its growing reach across emerging gaming hubs such as Kolkata, Madurai, and Hyderabad.

KIGI offers financial support of up to USD 150,000 and mentorship spanning six to twelve months, aiming to empower indie developers to create globally competitive games. These startups receive strategic backing from leading tech partners like AWS, AccelByte, AppMagic, and Liftoff's GameRefinery, who provide essential infrastructure and tools to help developers scale and succeed.

Meet the Six Studios Shaping India's Gaming Future:

Kleanup Games, based in Madurai, is developing CHROMADI, a fast-paced, retro-inspired shoot-'em-up. Spearheaded by Jaiwanth Shanmugam, the game integrates color-mixing mechanics with old-school arcade thrills, accompanied by original music from Niranjan Nair. A full release is expected in 2026.

From Kolkata, Advaita Interactive is crafting Inspectorium, a hidden object detective game set in a steampunk version of Victorian Calcutta. Led by Judhajit Sarkar, the game features real-time AI interrogations and immersive puzzles, launching across PC, mobile, and VR platforms between 2025 and 2026.

Mumbai-based Singular Scheme, led by Ahad Oomerbhoy, is working on Frontier Paladin, a unique RPG fused with action tower-defense gameplay. Set in a mythical battlefield, it promises a blend of intense strategy and epic storytelling.

Smash Head Studio, a seasoned team from Bengaluru, is prepping Cricket Rivals—a real-time multiplayer mobile cricket game that brings high-speed, competitive gameplay to global audiences, modernizing the traditional sport for new-age players.

Unwind Games, based in Hyderabad and co-founded by Jayant Shukla and Khozema Abuwala, is creating BaoBao's Journey, a cozy puzzle game featuring a panda protagonist on a mission to build his dream mountain lodge. The game combines emotional storytelling with soothing gameplay.

Rounding off the cohort, Ginger Games from New Delhi is developing Monkey Mayhem. Founded in 2024 by Shrey Mishra, Sumit Batheja, and Piyush Kumar, this hybrid casual action-adventure game features the spirited monkey Piklu navigating through chaotic biomes in an auto-shooter adventure, releasing in February 2026.

The new cohort follows the promising journey of KIGI's first batch, with games from ReDimension Games, Shura Games, and Dunali Games already live or in soft launch. Arjuna Studios is also nearing release, marking a significant milestone for the Indian indie scene.

Anuj Sahani, Head of the KIGI program, said "We are equipping developers with the resources to build globally resonant games." Echoing this sentiment, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, said, "We're championing a future where Indian developers are setting global trends."

With continued support and a broadened ecosystem, KIGI's second cohort is poised to push India into the forefront of global game development, nurturing a new era of creativity, cultural storytelling, and technological excellence.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Living

The 3 Lifestyle Habits That Made Me Sharper, Stronger and More Successful

These three simple yet powerful lifestyle changes transformed my productivity, energy and mindset. Here's how you can do the same.

By Roy Dekel
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff