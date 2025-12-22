You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

South Korean gaming company Krafton has announced plans to set up a new technology focused investment fund with India as its main priority. The fund is being created in partnership with Naver and Mirae Asset and will target a corpus of up to INR 6,000 crore. Called the Unicorn Growth Fund, the vehicle is expected to start operations in January 2026.

According to the company, India will sit at the centre of the fund's Asia strategy. The move signals Krafton's intention to expand its involvement in the country beyond gaming and into a wider range of technology driven businesses. The fund will look at companies that show the ability to scale and build long term innovation.

Krafton already has a significant presence in India. Since 2021, it has invested more than USD 200 million in gaming and digital startups across the country. Its investments include hyperlocal platform Shuru, fintech firm Cashfree Payments and game studio Nautilus Mobile, where it holds a controlling stake. The company is also known for Battlegrounds Mobile India, which has recorded hundreds of millions of downloads and contributed to the growth of the mobile gaming ecosystem.

In August 2023, Krafton said it would invest USD 150 million in Indian gaming and entertainment startups over two to three years. That plan focused mainly on early stage game studios, esports platforms and content related ventures.

Earlier, between March 2021 and mid 2023, the company invested about USD 140 million in 11 Indian startups including Nodwin Gaming, Loco, Kuku FM and Pratilipi.

With the new fund, Krafton is broadening its scope. Naver brings experience in platforms and digital content, while Mirae Asset adds expertise in capital management locally.