Krafton, Naver, Mirae Asset Plan INR 6,000 Cr India Focused Tech Fund Called the Unicorn Growth Fund, the vehicle is expected to start operations in January 2026.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

freepik

South Korean gaming company Krafton has announced plans to set up a new technology focused investment fund with India as its main priority. The fund is being created in partnership with Naver and Mirae Asset and will target a corpus of up to INR 6,000 crore. Called the Unicorn Growth Fund, the vehicle is expected to start operations in January 2026.

According to the company, India will sit at the centre of the fund's Asia strategy. The move signals Krafton's intention to expand its involvement in the country beyond gaming and into a wider range of technology driven businesses. The fund will look at companies that show the ability to scale and build long term innovation.

Krafton already has a significant presence in India. Since 2021, it has invested more than USD 200 million in gaming and digital startups across the country. Its investments include hyperlocal platform Shuru, fintech firm Cashfree Payments and game studio Nautilus Mobile, where it holds a controlling stake. The company is also known for Battlegrounds Mobile India, which has recorded hundreds of millions of downloads and contributed to the growth of the mobile gaming ecosystem.

In August 2023, Krafton said it would invest USD 150 million in Indian gaming and entertainment startups over two to three years. That plan focused mainly on early stage game studios, esports platforms and content related ventures.

Earlier, between March 2021 and mid 2023, the company invested about USD 140 million in 11 Indian startups including Nodwin Gaming, Loco, Kuku FM and Pratilipi.

With the new fund, Krafton is broadening its scope. Naver brings experience in platforms and digital content, while Mirae Asset adds expertise in capital management locally.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae