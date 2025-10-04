Kratos Gamer Network Secures USD 13.5 Mn Funding The latest funding was raised from Prosus Ventures, Jump Crypto, and Accel.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Manish Agarwal & Ishank Gupta, Co-founders of Kratos Gamer Network (KGeN)

Kratos Gamer Network (KGeN), a startup working on a distribution protocol that supports AI, decentralised finance, gaming, and consumer applications, has raised USD 13.5 million in a funding round from Prosus Ventures, Jump Crypto, and Accel.

With this round, the company's total funding has reached USD 43.5 million, according to Prosus Ventures.

Founded in 2022 by Manish Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, KGeN operates as a decentralised Web3 gaming network designed for both gamers and developers. The platform integrates blockchain to deliver community-building tools, testing environments, and tournaments, while allowing users to retain control over their data and earn rewards for their engagement.

The company has developed a blockchain-based system that verifies the authenticity and activity of users. This feature aims to help businesses reduce exposure to bots and fake accounts during customer acquisition, while offering genuine users an opportunity to monetise their skills, networks, and participation.

"KGeN solves the hardest problem in consumer growth: trust. By verifying real users and turning reputation into an asset, we are giving AI, DeFi, gaming companies, and consumer apps a distribution rail that converts and scales," said Manish Agarwal, elder council at KGeN and former CEO of Nazara Technologies.

The startup's infrastructure is already in use by AI firms seeking human data signals, by DeFi protocols targeting verified traders, and by gaming companies aiming to onboard loyal players. Web2 brands also use its services to design loyalty ecosystems.

Since its inception, KGeN reports building a network of 38.9 million verified protocol users, with 6.14 million monthly active participants and 780,000 daily active users. The platform has also partnered with over 200 companies across 60 countries. Its annualised revenue is reported at USD 48.3 million.

KGeN's product offerings include Verified UA, a tool to minimise waste in user acquisition, K-Store for decentralised storefronts, and a loyalty infrastructure aimed at improving customer retention.

Jayme Kwek, Principal at Prosus Ventures, said, "Operating at the intersection of gaming, blockchain, and AI, KGeN has carved out a differentiated position by enabling scalable and verifiable user interactions on-chain. Its architecture, combining identity, incentives, and engagement, is unlocking new growth opportunities while creating value for users."

Prosus Ventures, which has backed Indian firms such as Swiggy, Urban Company, Captain Fresh, and Meesho, said the investment aligns with its focus on technology-led growth.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

India's New Draft Online Gaming Rules: Esports Focus, Gaming Authority, and Lots More

The draft rules provide enabling provisions to encourage structured growth of legitimate esports and social gaming ecosystems.

By Kul Bhushan
Growing a Business

Stop Chasing Every AI Tool Available — Focus on These 3 to Grow Faster, Smarter and Without Burnout

AI won't build your brand for you — but with the right tools and focus, it can help you scale faster, work smarter and free up time for what really matters.

By Jeanette McMurtry
Business News

Netflix Just Posted a Fully Remote Job That Pays $700K. Here's What It Requires.

Netflix is actively recruiting for a remote, high-paying job that involves working with generative AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How Entrepreneurs Can Spot Opportunities in Unlikely Places

Innovation comes from combining diverse experiences. Here are some key lessons my unconventional journey from mechanic to solar entrepreneur can teach you.

By Sandro Gonzalez
Growing a Business

10 Growth Strategies Every Business Owner Should Know

Effective growth strategies are vital for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov