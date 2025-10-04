The latest funding was raised from Prosus Ventures, Jump Crypto, and Accel.

Kratos Gamer Network (KGeN), a startup working on a distribution protocol that supports AI, decentralised finance, gaming, and consumer applications, has raised USD 13.5 million in a funding round from Prosus Ventures, Jump Crypto, and Accel.

With this round, the company's total funding has reached USD 43.5 million, according to Prosus Ventures.

Founded in 2022 by Manish Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, KGeN operates as a decentralised Web3 gaming network designed for both gamers and developers. The platform integrates blockchain to deliver community-building tools, testing environments, and tournaments, while allowing users to retain control over their data and earn rewards for their engagement.

The company has developed a blockchain-based system that verifies the authenticity and activity of users. This feature aims to help businesses reduce exposure to bots and fake accounts during customer acquisition, while offering genuine users an opportunity to monetise their skills, networks, and participation.

"KGeN solves the hardest problem in consumer growth: trust. By verifying real users and turning reputation into an asset, we are giving AI, DeFi, gaming companies, and consumer apps a distribution rail that converts and scales," said Manish Agarwal, elder council at KGeN and former CEO of Nazara Technologies.

The startup's infrastructure is already in use by AI firms seeking human data signals, by DeFi protocols targeting verified traders, and by gaming companies aiming to onboard loyal players. Web2 brands also use its services to design loyalty ecosystems.

Since its inception, KGeN reports building a network of 38.9 million verified protocol users, with 6.14 million monthly active participants and 780,000 daily active users. The platform has also partnered with over 200 companies across 60 countries. Its annualised revenue is reported at USD 48.3 million.

KGeN's product offerings include Verified UA, a tool to minimise waste in user acquisition, K-Store for decentralised storefronts, and a loyalty infrastructure aimed at improving customer retention.

Jayme Kwek, Principal at Prosus Ventures, said, "Operating at the intersection of gaming, blockchain, and AI, KGeN has carved out a differentiated position by enabling scalable and verifiable user interactions on-chain. Its architecture, combining identity, incentives, and engagement, is unlocking new growth opportunities while creating value for users."

Prosus Ventures, which has backed Indian firms such as Swiggy, Urban Company, Captain Fresh, and Meesho, said the investment aligns with its focus on technology-led growth.