According to the company, India's LAP market is estimated at INR 5.6-7 lakh crore, yet a significant portion remains underserved. KreditVenture's approach will be in secured lending, initially targeting MSMEs and later expanding into used commercial vehicle loans.

(L to R) Jaspreet Singh, Co-Founder, Saif Hasan, Founder, and Prajit Chandrasekhar Founding Partner – KreditVenture.

Three financial services professionals, Saif Hasan, Jaspreet Singh, and Prajit Chandrasekhar, have announced the launch of KreditVenture, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) to bridge the credit gap for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India's tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The company began operations earlier this year with a focus on 'Loan Against Property' (LAP).

Saif Hasan, founder of KreditVenture, said, "We are committed to building KreditVenture as a long-term, responsible player in secured lending. Our focus is on prudent, scalable growth across Bharat, from LAP to adjacent secured products, anchored in trust, customer-centricity, and discipline. We believe the next phase of secured lending growth will be led by early movers who drive collaboration by digitally integrating partners across the value chain.''

Currently the NBFC is operating in nearly ten towns across Maharashtra, with expansion plans targeting fifty locations within a year and plans to extend into southern and northern markets.

Jaspreet Singh, co-founder, said, "Markets beyond metros are full of high-potential entrepreneurs who lack access to formal credit. By combining data-driven underwriting with on-ground validation, we bridge this gap. Our platform digitizes traditional manual processes, enabling micro businesses and partners to improve sourcing, boost efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities."

Prajit Chandrasekhar, founding partner, added, "Our focus on secured lending enables responsible growth. By integrating real market data into our assessments, we address challenges like limited income proof and low financial literacy in rural areas. Digitized records, combined with on-ground validation, help us manage risk transparently and reduce information asymmetry, building a resilient, responsible NBFC."

KreditVenture has previously announced early-stage equity funding from Nikunj Jajodia, a Delhi-based family office. The company has also partnered with other NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs), including DMI Housing Finance, Agrim Housing Finance, and Singularity Credit World (BHN), for co-lending and partnership requirements.
