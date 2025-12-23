The partnership aligns with its aim to encourage consistent habits such as balanced nutrition and effective hydration, particularly among urban consumers.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Actor and entrepreneur Kriti Sanon has joined Bengaluru-based D2C nutrition brand Supply6 as an investor and brand ambassador, marking a partnership that the company describes as consumer first and belief driven. The association grew gradually from product usage into a strategic relationship focused on daily wellness rather than celebrity led promotion.

Founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob, Supply6 works in the daily nutrition space with an emphasis on science backed products designed to address common nutrient gaps in Indian diets.

The company's offerings include Supply6 360, a daily nutrition drink containing vitamins, minerals, probiotics and superfoods in a single sachet, and Supply6 Salts, a zero sugar electrolyte mix aimed at everyday hydration. Its portfolio also includes protein based wafer snacks positioned for routine consumption.

According to the company, Sanon was introduced to the brand through Supply6 Salts and later explored other products as part of her personal routine. Over time, her engagement with the brand and understanding of its science focused approach led to her decision to invest and represent Supply6 publicly.

Kriti Sanon said, "What drew me to Supply6 was its focus on everyday nutrition rather than quick fixes or trends. I started using the products as a consumer and found them easy to integrate into my routine."

Supply6 stated that the partnership aligns with its aim to encourage consistent habits such as balanced nutrition and effective hydration, particularly among urban consumers. The brand claims to have served over two lakh customers since 2020 and has previously onboarded former South African cricketer AB de Villiers as an investor and brand ambassador.

The announcement follows a seed funding round of INR 9.1 crore led by Zeropearl VC with participation from other investors. The company has also recently launched a Protein Wafer Bar with 10 grams of protein and no added sugar. Alongside strengthening its presence in India, Supply6 is exploring international markets including the US.

Supply6 operates in a competitive Indian nutrition market alongside brands such as HealthKart, Oziva, Fast and Up, Wellbeing Nutrition, and Kapiva.