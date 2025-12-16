Kusha Kapila and Vimarsh Razdan's Underneat Raises USD 6 Mn Pre Series A Funding The pre Series A round was led by Fireside Ventures, with existing investor Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Honasa Consumer, continuing her association with the brand.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Kusha Kapila and Vimarsh Razdan

Underneat, a shapewear and innerwear brand co-founded by content creator Kusha Kapila and fashion entrepreneur Vimarsh Razdan, has raised USD 6 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures.

Existing investor Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Honasa Consumer Limited, continues to be associated with the brand.

The brand plans to use the fresh capital to scale its operations and strengthen distribution across multiple Indian cities.

The funding comes at a time when Underneat has shown rapid early growth in India's direct to consumer fashion space. Launched in April 2025, the brand has crossed an annual run rate of over INR 150 crore and has achieved EBITDA positivity within eight months of operations.

Underneat positions itself as a mass premium innerwear and shapewear brand designed specifically for Indian women. Its product portfolio includes shapewear, innerwear, and related accessories, with a focus on fit, comfort, and affordability.

Since its launch, Underneat has gained traction through direct engagement with consumers on digital platforms. Much of its visibility has been driven by Kapila's social media content, particularly her "what to wear under" series, which focuses on styling solutions and everyday wear concerns.

"Our customers are crafting this journey with us," said Co-founders Kusha Kapila and Vimarsh Razdan in a joint statement. They added that feedback from users has played a key role in shaping product design and fit, and that the funding will help the company better serve its growing community of over 2,00,000 customers.

India's women's innerwear market is currently valued at about USD 5.06 billion and is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, supported by rising incomes, urbanisation, and increased online shopping adoption.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae