LaunchDarkly Acquires Houseware to Enhance Feature Management with Warehouse-Native Analytics With this acquisition, LaunchDarkly aims to transform data warehouses into powerful engines of actionable insights.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founders

California-based feature management leader LaunchDarkly has announced the acquisition of Houseware, a pioneering platform in warehouse-native product analytics. Houseware, known for its deep expertise in data-driven insights and as the winner of the 2022 Snowflake Startup Challenge, will now be integrated into LaunchDarkly's platform to enhance experimentation and product analytics capabilities.

With this acquisition, LaunchDarkly aims to transform data warehouses into powerful engines of actionable insights. By merging Houseware's analytics proficiency with LaunchDarkly's existing feature management and experimentation tools, the company is set to break down data silos, improve insights discovery, and drive measurable business outcomes at scale.

Serving over 5,500 enterprises, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, LaunchDarkly is a trusted global name in modern software delivery. The acquisition aligns with its vision of creating a unified platform where feature management, experimentation, and product analytics seamlessly come together, allowing development teams to optimize every feature release with precision.

Houseware's team, based in India, will play a key role in building warehouse-native product analytics that integrate with LaunchDarkly's existing capabilities. The move signals LaunchDarkly's commitment to leveraging data warehousing advancements to provide more sophisticated and scalable solutions for engineering, product, and data teams.

LaunchDarkly CEO Dan Rogers stated, "With organisations looking to make a greater business impact through new features, it's now more crucial than ever to not only control these feature releases but also to measure and experiment with them to determine the best ROI. Our integration with Snowflake, combined with the product analytics expertise brought by our acquisition of Houseware, elevates our ability to deliver actionable insights and transform software delivery practices."

In addition to the acquisition, LaunchDarkly recently announced the private preview of Warehouse Native Experimentation, its Snowflake Native App, designed to offer Data Warehouse Native Experimentation. Currently in private preview, this new feature leverages the Snowflake Native App framework to integrate experimentation capabilities within Snowflake's data environment, ensuring better data governance, scalability, and flexibility.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies, positioning LaunchDarkly at the forefront of feature management innovation while strengthening its foothold in the rapidly evolving data analytics landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

The 10 Best Podcasts Every Entrepreneur Should Listen to for Growth, Strategy and Success

Unlock your potential with the 10 must-listen podcasts for entrepreneurs, offering expert insights on growth, strategy and success.

By Roy Dekel
News and Trends

Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Backs 22 Young Entrepreneurs with Grants & Mentorship

WTFund's second cohort, spanning 50+ cities, showcases startups across Tech, D2C, Edtech, Fintech, and more. Tier I drives AI/ML B2B solutions, while Tier II/III focus on vernacular-first B2C innovations.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

JLR To Ramp Up Production Of Made In India Range Rover & Range Rover Sport; To Focus On SV Variants: Rajan Amba

We are focusing on tailor made limited edition cars, specifically for the Indian market, catering to the high net worth individuals (HNIs), says Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India

By Shrabona Ghosh
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'2,000 People, 900 Parking Spaces': Amazon's Return-to-Office Mandate Has Hit a Snag — Not Enough Desks or Parking

Amazon is reportedly short at least 800 desks in the San Francisco Bay Area.

By Sherin Shibu