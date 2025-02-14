You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

California-based feature management leader LaunchDarkly has announced the acquisition of Houseware, a pioneering platform in warehouse-native product analytics. Houseware, known for its deep expertise in data-driven insights and as the winner of the 2022 Snowflake Startup Challenge, will now be integrated into LaunchDarkly's platform to enhance experimentation and product analytics capabilities.

With this acquisition, LaunchDarkly aims to transform data warehouses into powerful engines of actionable insights. By merging Houseware's analytics proficiency with LaunchDarkly's existing feature management and experimentation tools, the company is set to break down data silos, improve insights discovery, and drive measurable business outcomes at scale.

Serving over 5,500 enterprises, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, LaunchDarkly is a trusted global name in modern software delivery. The acquisition aligns with its vision of creating a unified platform where feature management, experimentation, and product analytics seamlessly come together, allowing development teams to optimize every feature release with precision.

Houseware's team, based in India, will play a key role in building warehouse-native product analytics that integrate with LaunchDarkly's existing capabilities. The move signals LaunchDarkly's commitment to leveraging data warehousing advancements to provide more sophisticated and scalable solutions for engineering, product, and data teams.

LaunchDarkly CEO Dan Rogers stated, "With organisations looking to make a greater business impact through new features, it's now more crucial than ever to not only control these feature releases but also to measure and experiment with them to determine the best ROI. Our integration with Snowflake, combined with the product analytics expertise brought by our acquisition of Houseware, elevates our ability to deliver actionable insights and transform software delivery practices."

In addition to the acquisition, LaunchDarkly recently announced the private preview of Warehouse Native Experimentation, its Snowflake Native App, designed to offer Data Warehouse Native Experimentation. Currently in private preview, this new feature leverages the Snowflake Native App framework to integrate experimentation capabilities within Snowflake's data environment, ensuring better data governance, scalability, and flexibility.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies, positioning LaunchDarkly at the forefront of feature management innovation while strengthening its foothold in the rapidly evolving data analytics landscape.