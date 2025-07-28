Laxmi India Finance, NSDL, and Aditya Infotech are launching their IPOs in the last week of July 2025, collectively aiming to raise over ₹5,500 crore. While Laxmi India Finance and Aditya Infotech will use proceeds for business growth and debt repayment, NSDL's issue is a pure offer for sale.

Laxmi India Finance is set to open its ₹254.26 crore mainboard initial public offering (IPO) on July 29, 2025. The Jaipur-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), incorporated in 1996, operates as a non-deposit-taking institution registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

The company focuses on providing secured financing solutions to underserved populations in semi-urban and rural regions of Rajasthan. The IPO is priced in the range of INR 150 -158 per share, with investors required to bid for a minimum of 94 shares per lot.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to strengthen the company's Tier I capital base in preparation for future business expansion and to support loan book growth. A portion of the funds will also be allocated toward general corporate purposes and enhancing liquidity.

Bajaj Broking, in its IPO note, said, "Laxmi India Finance (LIFC) is well-positioned to tap into India's large underserved financial market, focusing on MSMEs and individuals in rural and semi-urban areas. The rise in rural incomes, digital infrastructure, and government schemes like PMMY and CGTMSE have enhanced credit demand in these segments."

NSDL

The INR 4,011.5 crore IPO of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) is scheduled to open on July 30, 2025, for a three-day bidding window that will close on August 1. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 50.14 million equity shares by existing stakeholders, including IDBI Bank, the National Stock Exchange of India, State Bank of India, Unit Trust of India, HDFC Bank, and Union Bank of India, with no fresh equity being issued.

The IPO is priced between INR 760-800 per share, and the minimum lot size is 18 shares. MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar for the offering, with ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets acting as the book-running lead managers.

As of March 31, 2025, NSDL is India's largest depository by several key metrics, including the number of issuers, demat accounts, market share in demat settlement value, and total assets under custody. It serves over 3.95 crore active demat accounts and works with 294 Depository Participants operating across 65,392 service centres—well ahead of its closest competitor, CDSL.

Aditya Infotech

Aditya Infotech's INR 1,300 crore IPO is also opening on July 29, 2025, and will be available for subscription until July 31. Known for offering video security and surveillance products under the 'CP Plus' brand, the company's IPO includes a fresh share issuance worth INR 500 crore and an offer for sale of INR 800 crore by promoters.

Shares are priced in the range of INR 640-675, with a minimum lot size of 22 shares. The funds raised through the fresh issue will be directed toward debt repayment and general corporate purposes. The company is slated to list its shares on August 5.