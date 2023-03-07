Leaders Gear Up For The Retail Summit 2023

The summit will act as a catalyst for international brands who are looking to either establish an in-market presence or sell via cross-border ecommerce to the United Arab Emirates

The Retail Summit, an annual event providing unprecedented access to the retail sector, will be held on 14th and 15th of March. The two-day summit will bring all industry players under one roof, from international brands to local franchise partners, hosted at Atlantis, The Palm and the Atlantis, The Royal.

The summit will act as a catalyst for international brands who are looking to either establish an in-market presence or sell via cross-border ecommerce to the United Arab Emirates.

The summit runs in partnership with Dubai Chambers. Commenting on the occasion, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president & CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, "Backed by a significant growth in the e-commerce market, Dubai continues to be a competitive destination for retailers and industry stakeholders who look to capitalize on the emirate's strong and sustainable economic fundamentals, solid digital infrastructure and its thriving business ecosystem. We value the contribution of this industry to Dubai's economy and its image as an international retail hub."

Gary Thatcher, CEO and co-founder of The Retail Summit, said, "I am very proud of The Retail Summit team for working so diligently as we enter the final preparations before the event. We believe that the third-edition is going to be the biggest yet as we draw a big focus on both the regional and international connectivity. It will be an honour to have the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum in attendance, supporting the way we wish to shape the retail space."

The retail summit gives local brands the opportunity to expand into international markets by meeting mentors to widen professional networks and create partnerships, allowing regional companies to reach international heights.

The top echelon of regional and internationally-renowned retailers and franchise specialists will provide extensive insights into the successful concepts of international brands, in which attendees can interpret locally and roll out in their respective and relevant markets. Over the course of two days, attendees will meet executives from major global retailers including fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Ward, CEO of Harrods, Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik, Jo Malone, Founder of Jo Loves, David Gandy, Founder, Wellwear, Manju Malhotra, CEO, Harvey Nichols and Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum & Mason, to name a few.

Founded in 2018 by Gary Thatcher and Marc Howard, The Retail Summit is a global, content-led event for C-level executives from across the retail industry to come together to learn, connect and debate. The event is the annual global platform where industry icons share expert knowledge and insights through a cutting-edge agenda.