Leadership Transition at Icertis: Samir Bodas Moves to Executive Chairman, Anand Subbaraman Named CEO

Anand Subbaraman

Icertis, a global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, announced a significant leadership transition as co-founder and longtime CEO Samir Bodas steps into the role of Executive Chairman. Anand Subbaraman, who has served as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Bodas co-founded Icertis in 2009 alongside Monish Darda and has led the company to become a market leader, now nearing USD 350 million in annual recurring revenue. Under his leadership, Icertis helped redefine how enterprises manage contracts, positioning contract intelligence as a key element in digital transformation strategies across industries.

Reflecting on the transition, Bodas said, "In the age of AI everything, where technology is transforming both companies and whole industries, Anand's extensive experience in building amazing products, operational depth in delivering to customers at scale, and core values grounded in FORTE make him an ideal fit to take Icertis into the future. As I focus on my health, the time is right for Anand to step into the CEO role and take Icertis to the next level."

Subbaraman brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise software, with leadership roles at Oracle, BrowserStack, and Finastra. During his time as COO at Icertis, he helped drive AI innovation and expanded strategic partnerships.

"Enterprise technology sits at a critical inflection point," said Subbaraman. "Icertis continues to deliver unique and differentiated contract intelligence through our vast data assets, contract-specific AI, and our platform to create fast, measurable ROI for customers. I am honored to lead Icertis and our incredible team of Icertians to realize the company's bold vision for the future of commerce."

Penny Pritzker, Lead Independent Director at Icertis, added, "Icertis is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of enterprise AI by elevating contracts as one of the most powerful business assets in every industry. I am confident in Anand's ability to advance the company's mission."

This transition marks a new chapter for Icertis as it aims to further revolutionise how businesses manage relationships and generate value from contracts.
