Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group launched a E2W. With this, Lectrix EV became the first OEM, particularly in India, to separate the battery from the vehicle and provide it to customers as a service.

According to the company, the customers pay almost 40 per cent less and get 100 per cent of an EV as it offers customers the option to subscribe to the battery separately, thereby providing greater flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Aligned with the government vision of Net Zero by 2070, Lectrix EV is working on innovative ways to accelerate EV adoption in India.

The product comes with range of 100 kms in just one charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty thereby alleviating any battery-related concerns.

Pritesh Talwar, President, EV Business, Lectrix EV said, "This new electric two-wheeler offers unparalleled affordability with an ex-showroom price starting at INR 49,999. The consumers are getting a high-speed EV at the cost of a slow speed EV. This disruptive pricing strategy eliminates the need for heavy reliance on government subsidies, ensuring a sustainable and economically viable solution for both the OEM and customers.

He said that the concept is simple yet transformative - By delinking the battery from the vehicle, and providing it as a service, the EV experience becomes more accessible and affordable for customers.

"When you compare our Battery on Subscription model to ICE vehicles, the advantages of the former are unmatched. The upfront cost of purchasing an ICE vehicle amounts to INR 1 lakh, which is double the cost of our offering. Additionally, the monthly investment on petrol is on the rise, and this combined with the maintenance cost of an ICE vehicle are making our subscription plan more economical. The major challenges for EV adoption have been their high price and uncertainty around the battery and with this launch we have solved both these challenges," he added.

The SAR Group has extensive experience in running subscription business for Battery subscription for E3W at Livguard. Both these businesses have been a massive success and have been developed into a new category of their own.