Legalwiz.in Partners with NEATEHUB to Empower AgriTech Startups This collaboration aims to support AgriTech startups in the Northeast by providing them with essential business and compliance services at preferential rates.

Legalwiz.in, a leading LegalTech firm, has announced a strategic partnership with NEATEHUB, the Innovation Hub and Atal Incubation Center (AIC) of Assam Agricultural University. This collaboration aims to support AgriTech startups in the Northeast by providing them with essential business and compliance services at preferential rates.

Through this partnership, NEATEHUB's incubatees will gain access to Legalwiz.in's business professional services, ensuring seamless legal, financial, corporate, and taxation compliance. Additionally, these startups can utilize the Legalwiz.in Partner Services Platform, a one-stop destination for critical business solutions, including eCommerce, CRM, web development, customer support, financial services, and payment gateways—all at discounted rates.

NEATEHUB, recognised by NITI Aayog, Government of India, plays a crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the agricultural sector. By offering incubation support, mentorship, and market linkages, NEATEHUB is committed to building a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem for AgriTech ventures.

Shrijay Sheth, Founder of Legalwiz.in, stated, "We are proud to join hands with NEATEHUB to accelerate the growth of AgriTech startups. The Northeast region holds immense potential in agriculture-centric enterprises, and we aim to empower startups with robust legal and financial solutions. Our partnership programs with Atal Incubation Centers and university entrepreneurship cells are designed to help emerging businesses focus on scaling while we take care of their compliance needs."

Dr Danish Tamuly, Director of NEATEHUB, added, "This collaboration with Legalwiz.in will ensure that our startups receive comprehensive legal and compliance support without having to look elsewhere. We also plan to create a knowledge repository with Legalwiz.in to benefit not just AgriTech startups but the entire startup ecosystem in the Northeast."

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Legalwiz.in simplifies business compliance through a technology-driven, transparent, and affordable service model. Its collaboration with NEATEHUB reinforces its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting startups in navigating regulatory complexities.

This partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening the AgriTech ecosystem, empowering startups with the necessary tools to scale efficiently and contribute to India's growing agricultural innovation landscape.
