You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eyewear brand Lenskart has made a strategic investment in Mumbai-based deep-tech startup Ajna Lens, signaling a bold move into the AI-powered Smart Glasses space.

Ajna Lens, known for its cutting-edge mixed reality headset AjnaXR—winner of the CES Innovation Award 2023—is a leader in XR (extended reality) technologies.

This partnership aims to fuse Lenskart's strength in eyewear design and technology-first approach with Ajna's deep-tech expertise. The goal: to make Smart Glasses both functional and accessible, with a focus on everyday wearability.

"For us, Smart Glasses are glasses first," Lenskart said in a statement, emphasising consumer comfort and lifestyle alignment. With a presence in 14 countries, Lenskart plans to use its global customer insights to drive innovation in this fast-evolving category.

Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, said, "We have been leveraging technology to create distinctive and meaningful eyewear experiences for our customers. This investment marks the next chapter in our Smart Glass journey, which began with the launch of Phonic, our audio glasses, in December 2024. As the Smart Glasses category scales rapidly, our partnership with Ajna Lens strategically positions us to accelerate product innovation in this space."

Founded in 2014, Ajna Lens specialises in immersive technologies using spatial computing, AI vision, and a proprietary XR stack. The financial details of the investment have not been disclosed.