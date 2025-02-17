Lenskart Eyes $10 Bn Valuation, Plans For a Billion-Dollar IPO: Report Lenskart is reportedly planning to raise USD 1 billion and eyeing a USD 10 billion valuation with plans to file draft papers with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in May this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Peyush Bansal

Lenskart is reportedly planning to raise USD 1 billion and eyeing a USD 10 billion valuation with plans to file draft papers with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in May this year.

Company's chief executive Peyush Bansal and key investors in the company have reportedly discussed matters around valuation with the banking institutions managing the potential billion-dollar listing according to a report by the Economic Times, citing informed sources.

However, the report said that the plans to go public are still based on market conditions closer to tentative dates.

The company valuation that Lenskart is eyeing will be double its value during the last Series I USD 262 million plus an undisclosed sum funding round led by the likes of ChrysCapital, Infinity Partners, Chiratae Ventures, and Aditya Birla Capital.

According to the report, the source told ET that Lenskart has already started working on filing the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in order to hit the market in 2025 and that top-brass at the company feels even more optimistic in terms of the planned valuation but this might not align with the prevailing market conditions. The source reportedly said this was to leave some room for the investors who come in through the IPO itself.

Another source as claimed said that there might not be enough time left for a pre-IPO fundraise, with the company fully ready to go public.

The eye-wear retail unicorn, currently Series I has previously raised USD 231 million in Series G funding from Tokyo-based SoftBank Vision Fund in its largest-ever funding-round in 2019. This was followed by another USD 220 million in 2021 led by Alpha Wave Global, Temasek, Chiratae Ventures, Technology Venture Partners, IFC, and Bay Capital with financial services firm Avendus facilitating both rounds, according to Tracxn.

The 2021 funding round took Lenskart to a valuation of USD 2.4 billion with recorded revenue of USD 165 million, almost double the USD 1.4 billion in 2019. The company currently sits at USD 5.6 billion as of as of November 2024, with the FY2023-24 revenue recorded at USD 678.8 million.

Lenskart currently is the market leader in its sector in India with a 79 per cent market share with retail stores across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the USA. The company's recent focus on the mass premium eyewear segment has also allowed it to compete with players such as the Titan Eye.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

Get a Lifetime of Powerful PDF Tools That Won't Give You a PDF Headache

Banish frustrating PDF issues forever and just breeze through all of the old problems with editing, formatting, converting, annotating and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

Mumbai's Stelmec Limited Secures Landmark INR 175 Cr Funding Led by Abakkus Fund

The funds raised will help accelerate Stelmec's expansion plans, enhance its research and development (R&D) capabilities, and strengthen its presence both in India and internationally.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Backs BYTES in Mission to Revolutionise Two-Wheeler Safety

With the fresh funding, BYTES is launching pilot programs in collaboration with leading two-wheeler manufacturers. These pilots will integrate the AI safety system into real-world use cases, helping refine the technology for mass adoption.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

JSW MG Motor India Appoints Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director to Lead Strategic Growth

Anurag Mehrotra, with 30+ years in the automotive industry, brings expertise in sales, marketing, strategy, and business development, having held senior roles at Tata Motors and Ford India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Amazon Asks Employees to Use Its New, Internal Chatbot That's 'Safer Than ChatGPT'

Amazon has reportedly introduced an internal chatbot named Cedric.

By Sherin Shibu