Lenskart Raises INR 3,268 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Omni-channel eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Limited has raised INR 3,268.36 crore from 147 anchor investors ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The company, backed by Premji Invest, allotted 8.13 crore equity shares at INR 402 per share, which is the upper end of the price band.

The IPO will open for public subscription on October 31 and close on November 4, with a price band set between INR 382 and INR 402 per equity share, each having a face value of INR 2. Investors can bid for a minimum of 37 shares, requiring an investment of at least INR 14,874, and in multiples thereafter.

Out of the total shares allotted to anchor investors, 2.87 crore shares, representing 35.34 percent, went to 21 domestic mutual funds through 59 schemes.

Prominent participants included SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Kotak, Axis, and Aditya Birla Sun Life, along with insurers such as SBI Life, HDFC Life, and ICICI Prudential Life.

Global investment firms such as GIC, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Government Pension Fund Global, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Amundi, JP Morgan, and Wellington also joined the anchor book.

Separately, SBI Mutual Fund invested INR 100 crore in Lenskart through a secondary transaction, acquiring shares from co-founder Neha Bansal at INR 402 apiece. This purchase was made via its SBI Optimal Equity Fund (AIF) and SBI Emergent Fund (AIF), securing a 0.15 percent fully diluted stake.

The IPO is expected to generate approximately INR 1,100 crore in exit proceeds for the founders. Early investors, including Premji Invest and Schroders Capital, are likely to record returns of up to 17 times on their initial investments.