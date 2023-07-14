LetsTransport Secures $25 Million Investment The substantial investment will be instrumental in expanding its market presence, accelerating the company's journey to profitability, and enhancing its logistics services

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

LetsTransport, a trucking aggregator for enterprises, has secured $25 million investment from long-term Investor, Bertelsmann, and Others. Prior to this round, LetsTransport had raised $30 million. According to the company, LetsTransport's mission is to revolutionize India's trucking industry by seamlessly aggregating India's 10 million-plus fragmented truckers.

"We are happy to invest an additional $20 million to our portfolio company, LetsTransport. We partnered with the company back in early 2019 and the team, excellently led by Pushkar, has delivered great results despite challenges posed by covid. We believe that Lets Transport is on its way to becoming a leader in the Indian logistics landscape and in future, will be a key enabler for adoption of EVs in the country. This substantial investment by BII reinforces our strategic commitment to double down on our portfolio investments," said Rohit Sood, Partner, Bertelsmann India Investments.

In an official statement, the company said that the investment further validates LetsTransport's potential and underscores the confidence investors have in the company's disruptive vision. Also, LetsTransport's plug and play platform allows it to offer its clients multiple assets across use cases in last-mile, mid-mile, and EV space. It further added that the substantial investment will be instrumental in expanding its market presence, accelerating the company's journey to profitability, and enhancing its logistics services.

"We are immensely grateful to Bertelsmann for being a great partner for all these years and for the conviction shown in our mission through this recent investment. This latest funding round not only fuels our growth, but also reaffirms our shared vision of transforming the logistics industry. Globally, through its division Arvato, Bertelsmann is a major player in the supply chain industry, making them ideal long-term partners for us. Together, we are committed to shaping the future of logistics and empowering businesses to thrive in a seamless and efficient ecosystem," said Pushkar Singh, CEO and co-founder.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

7 Tips on How to Manifest Success in Your Business

Manifestation is the process of bringing something into reality through focused intention, belief and alignment with one's desires. Here's how entrepreneurs can manifest success in their businesses.

By Billy Carson
Thought Leaders

Why Africa Is Becoming the Next Serious Player in Entrepreneurship

Africa's entrepreneurial future is not just promising — it's already unfolding.

By Henri Al Helaly
Business News

Teen Stranded in Florida After American Airlines Cancels His Ticket for Planning to Leave the Airport at Layover

The phenomenon is known as "skiplagging," an attempt to find the lowest fares possible by only taking part in one leg of connecting flight.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

Zluri Raises $20 Million in Series B Funding Round

The fund raised will be utilized to expand Generative AI capabilities in enterprise SaaSOps with Zluri's CoPilot

By Teena Jose
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Marketing

Keep This Important Marketing Principle in Mind During Economic Volatility

How will your marketing plan change in the face of economic change? Maybe it doesn't need to. The key is to monitor the market closely.

By John Boitnott