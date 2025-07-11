As part of its rebranding, LVX will operate through three verticals: LVX Start for early-stage funding, LVX Grow for scaling startups, and LVX School for investor and founder education.

Bengaluru-based investment firm LetsVenture has officially rebranded itself as LVX, marking a strategic expansion into growth-stage funding. The move reflects the company's goal to evolve into a full-lifecycle investment platform, supporting startups from initial seed rounds to later-stage capital, while offering educational tools for investors and entrepreneurs.

"With LVX, we bring all our products, people, and possibilities under one trusted brand," said co-founder and CEO Shanti Mohan. "We are building for India@2047—creating a platform that is modular, scalable, and ready for the next generation of founders and investors."

Founded in 2013 by Mohan and Sanjay Jha, the firm has grown into a significant force in India's early-stage investment ecosystem. To date, LVX boasts over 900 portfolio companies and a network exceeding 14,000 investors. Prominent backers include Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Ratan Tata, Mohandas Pai, and Anupam Mittal. Noteworthy startups in its portfolio include Stockgro, Kenko, Yulu, Giva, Fasal, and FarMart.

As part of the rebranding, LVX will now operate through three distinct verticals:

LVX Start will continue to drive early-stage investments via angel networks and its angel AIF.

will continue to drive early-stage investments via angel networks and its angel AIF. LVX Grow targets scaling startups with capital from venture funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

targets scaling startups with capital from venture funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. LVX School serves as an open-source platform offering insights on capital structuring, fundraising, and growth strategies.

In 2024, LVX also launched LV Debt, a platform focused on structured debt solutions and non-dilutive capital access for founders.

The rebrand comes amid a rebound in India's growth-stage funding market. According to Inc42, the first half of 2025 saw an 18% year-on-year increase, with USD 2 billion raised across 143 deals. While fintech remains dominant, investor focus is gradually shifting toward AI and deeptech ventures.