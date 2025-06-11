The company has already collaborated with major wellness brands, scaling over 120 products across India, the US, and MENA, and has signed partnerships with pharma and food research institutions to launch pilot factories

Leumas, a deeptech startup focused on transforming manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and wellness industries, has secured $2.2 million in seed funding to accelerate the development and deployment of its modular, AI-driven robot factories. According to a press release from the company, the round was led by Capital 2B, with participation from Capital-A and Anicut Capital.

The company's vision is centered on reengineering how wellness and pharma products are manufactured—replacing traditional, rigid factory systems with intelligent, software-defined infrastructure. These modular production lines are designed to adapt in real time to different formulations and volumes, enabling faster, traceable, and more cost-effective manufacturing.

"Pharma and wellness brands today need more than just capacity. They need agility, traceability, and the ability to scale without being restricted by outdated infrastructure," said Subhajit Biswas and Nitesh K, co-founders of Leumas. "We are building a modern manufacturing stack that functions like software: modular, distributed, and intelligent."

Leumas aims to address a growing segment of the outsourced manufacturing market, which is projected to surpass $400 billion globally by 2030. Within this market, brands increasingly require on-demand production capabilities for personalized medicine and complex wellness products—needs that traditional factory setups often fail to meet. With geopolitical trends favoring reshoring and distributed production, Leumas is positioning itself as a key enabler of capital-efficient, scalable manufacturing infrastructure.

Vibhore Sharma, partner at Capital 2B, highlighted the urgency of this shift. "They are solving a global challenge: manufacturing that is slow, expensive, and hard to scale," he said. "Their integration of advanced robotics and intelligent software, along with a delivery model that is easy for brands to adopt, makes them truly differentiated."

Ankit Kedia, founder of Capital-A, echoed that sentiment: "Leumas delivers a rare combination of deep technical expertise and operational clarity. Their approach stands out in industries where speed, compliance, and adaptability are essential."

Leumas' platform integrates AI-powered robotics, vision-based quality control systems, and autonomous operations to allow continuous, unmanned, and traceable production. The company has already collaborated with major wellness brands, scaling over 120 products across India, the US, and MENA, and has signed partnerships with pharma and food research institutions to launch pilot factories.

"Leumas is showing the world what the future of manufacturing looks like—modular, intelligent, and instantly scalable," said Ajay Anand, partner at Anicut Capital.