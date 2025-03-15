LG Electronics India Secures Sebi Approval for INR 15,000 Crore IPO The IPO is expected to be one of the largest in the Indian market this year and marks a significant step for LG Electronics in expanding its presence and visibility in the Indian market.

LG Electronics India, the Indian arm of the South Korean conglomerate LG, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its INR 15,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), according to a report. This makes LG Electronics India the second South Korean company to go public in India, following the listing of Hyundai Motors India in October last year.

The company had filed preliminary papers with Sebi in December 2024, proposing to sell over 10.2 crore shares, which amounts to a 15 per cent stake held by the parent company. While the total issue size was not officially disclosed, sources told The Times of India that the IPO is pegged at around INR 15,000 crore.

Notably, the IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning LG Electronics India itself will not receive any proceeds from the listing. The funds raised will go directly to the South Korean parent company.

LG Electronics India is a leading player in the consumer electronics sector, with a strong market share in home appliances, televisions, and air conditioning systems. The IPO is expected to be one of the largest in the Indian market this year and marks a significant step for LG Electronics in expanding its presence and visibility in the Indian market.

The listing comes at a time when India's stock market has seen increased interest from global firms seeking to tap into the country's growing consumer base and robust economic outlook. The success of Hyundai Motors India's IPO last year appears to have paved the way for other South Korean giants to explore similar opportunities in India.
