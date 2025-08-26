Lifestyle Brand Hexafun and Food Upcycling Startup Wastelink Raise Fresh Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

[L-R-T-B] Hexafun Founders

Lifestyle Accessories Brand Hexafun Raises INR 4.5 Cr Seed Funding

Hexafun, a sustainability-driven lifestyle accessories brand, has raised INR 4.5 crore in seed funding from early-stage investor Prajay Advisors.

The brand plans to use the investment to expand its retail presence, strengthen marketing, and introduce new product lines.

Founded in 2021 by Harshit Singhal and Manali Sanghvi, Hexafun focuses on turning everyday essentials into eco-friendly and expressive designs. Its range includes handkerchiefs, socks, stoles, shoe bags, luggage covers, and gift boxes. All products are made from 100 percent sustainable materials.

Positioned as a Gen Z-first brand, Hexafun emphasises playful designs, inclusivity, gender-neutral fashion, and affordability. The startup aims to capture the growing demand for sustainable lifestyle products that allow self-expression.

Hexafun follows a direct-to-consumer model, selling through both online and offline retail channels. It primarily targets urban millennials and Gen Z consumers seeking environmentally responsible choices.

The Indian lifestyle accessories market has attracted increasing investor interest, with brands like Chumbak, The Souled Store, Bewakoof, and Bombay Shirt Company expanding in the design-led fashion space.

Wastelink Secures USD 3 Mn Funding from Avaana Capital

Food upcycling startup Wastelink has raised USD 3 million (INR 27 crore) in a funding round led by early-stage investment firm Avaana Capital.

The capital will be used to expand operations across India, enhance research and development, and strengthen its technology platforms.

Founded in 2018 by Saket Dave and Krishnan Kasturirangan, the Delhi-based startup focuses on converting food surplus into high-quality and traceable animal feed. It applies feed science, proprietary processing methods, and artificial intelligence-enabled supply chain systems to carry out the upcycling process. Nearly 90 percent of Wastelink's revenue is generated from the sale of animal feed ingredients used in formulations for cattle, poultry, aquaculture, and pets.

The brand currently runs four factories located in Sonipat, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Lucknow. Its network includes more than 50 food suppliers and around a dozen companies in the animal feed industry. Wastelink works with several large enterprises and fast-moving consumer goods companies that cater to mass consumption.

Dave said the company aims to expand its coverage to include packaged food items such as breads, cakes, and dairy products. It also plans to focus on farm by-products, harvest losses, and exports where rejected produce is often wasted.

With this round, Wastelink has raised a total of INR 47 crore so far.
