Global investment institution Lighthouse Canton has appointed Gurjeet Sohi as Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management for India, marking a key step in strengthening its leadership as it expands its wealth management operations in the country.

Sohi will lead the development of the firm's India wealth platform, focusing on building deeper client relationships, expanding coverage of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and aligning local capabilities with Lighthouse Canton's global wealth and asset management framework.

With nearly three decades of experience, Sohi joins Lighthouse Canton from Deutsche Bank, where he held senior roles across wealth management and private banking.

He will be supported by Atin Kumar Saha, who has joined as Vice Chairman, Wealth Management, and Sanjay Sharma, appointed Executive Director, Wealth Management. Together, the leadership team will focus on expanding Lighthouse Canton's presence across key Indian markets while strengthening its advisory and distribution capabilities.

The appointments align with Lighthouse Canton's broader growth plans, including a target to double its assets under management to USD 10 billion by 2027. India has been identified as a central growth market as the country's wealth ecosystem matures and investor expectations evolve.

Shilpi Chowdhary, Group CEO of Lighthouse Canton, highlighted, "What excites me about India is the sophistication of what clients are looking for. They want advisors who can navigate complexity, think globally, and deliver institutional-grade solutions," she said, adding that Sohi's experience made him well placed to lead the India wealth business.

The leadership changes follow Lighthouse Canton's recent USD 40 million fundraise led by Peak XV, Nextinfinity and Qatar Insurance Company. The capital is being deployed to support expansion, enhance technology infrastructure, and broaden advisory and capital solutions. In 2025, the firm marked its tenth year of operations, alongside efforts to strengthen its global platform and expand its presence in London.