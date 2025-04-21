One of the paper's key highlights is the rising adoption of family offices in Asia and the Middle East — regions where the concept is still emerging compared to the mature Western markets.

Lighthouse Canton, a global investment institution, has released a timely white paper titled The Multi-Family Office Advantage, making a persuasive case for institutional family office structures as the future of strategic wealth management.

The paper comes at a time when intergenerational wealth transfer is accelerating and affluent families are seeking sophisticated, scalable, and governance-led frameworks to manage their wealth across borders.

The white paper underscores how Multi-Family Offices (MFOs) offer a cost-effective solution to consolidate investment operations, boost transparency, and prepare for future uncertainties through technology adoption and regulatory alignment. It emphasises that MFOs are uniquely positioned to serve the evolving needs of wealthy families by offering institutional-grade services traditionally reserved for large financial entities.

One of the paper's key highlights is the rising adoption of family offices in Asia and the Middle East — regions where the concept is still emerging compared to the mature Western markets. In Asia Pacific alone, the number of single-family offices has grown by 28% since 2019 to 2,290, and this figure is expected to reach 3,200 by 2030, outpacing North America. The paper notes that this growth will be heavily driven by digital innovation, with AI and data analytics becoming essential by 2028.

India too is undergoing a rapid transformation. The number of family offices has surged nearly sevenfold, from just 45 in 2018 to almost 300 in 2024. This trend is fueled by the nation's booming startup ecosystem, rising ultra-high-net-worth population, and the increasing need for structured succession planning.

Sumegh Bhatia, Managing Director and CEO of Lighthouse Canton India, remarked, "India's family office ecosystem is standing at a defining threshold. As families evolve in their investment outlook and prepare for generational transitions, the demand for institutional frameworks has become essential. This isn't just about managing assets, but about building long-term structures aligned with purpose, governance, and stewardship."

The white paper outlines how institutional MFOs can help families by offering scalable investment services, attracting top-tier talent, utilising advanced technologies for enhanced reporting and risk management, and navigating complex global regulatory environments.

As the wealth management landscape transforms, Lighthouse Canton's insights offer a compelling roadmap for families looking to secure their legacy with confidence.