Lighthouse Canton White Paper Highlights the Rising Relevance of Multi-Family Offices One of the paper's key highlights is the rising adoption of family offices in Asia and the Middle East — regions where the concept is still emerging compared to the mature Western markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sumegh Bhatia, Managing Director and CEO of Lighthouse Canton India

Lighthouse Canton, a global investment institution, has released a timely white paper titled The Multi-Family Office Advantage, making a persuasive case for institutional family office structures as the future of strategic wealth management.

The paper comes at a time when intergenerational wealth transfer is accelerating and affluent families are seeking sophisticated, scalable, and governance-led frameworks to manage their wealth across borders.

The white paper underscores how Multi-Family Offices (MFOs) offer a cost-effective solution to consolidate investment operations, boost transparency, and prepare for future uncertainties through technology adoption and regulatory alignment. It emphasises that MFOs are uniquely positioned to serve the evolving needs of wealthy families by offering institutional-grade services traditionally reserved for large financial entities.

One of the paper's key highlights is the rising adoption of family offices in Asia and the Middle East — regions where the concept is still emerging compared to the mature Western markets. In Asia Pacific alone, the number of single-family offices has grown by 28% since 2019 to 2,290, and this figure is expected to reach 3,200 by 2030, outpacing North America. The paper notes that this growth will be heavily driven by digital innovation, with AI and data analytics becoming essential by 2028.

India too is undergoing a rapid transformation. The number of family offices has surged nearly sevenfold, from just 45 in 2018 to almost 300 in 2024. This trend is fueled by the nation's booming startup ecosystem, rising ultra-high-net-worth population, and the increasing need for structured succession planning.

Sumegh Bhatia, Managing Director and CEO of Lighthouse Canton India, remarked, "India's family office ecosystem is standing at a defining threshold. As families evolve in their investment outlook and prepare for generational transitions, the demand for institutional frameworks has become essential. This isn't just about managing assets, but about building long-term structures aligned with purpose, governance, and stewardship."

The white paper outlines how institutional MFOs can help families by offering scalable investment services, attracting top-tier talent, utilising advanced technologies for enhanced reporting and risk management, and navigating complex global regulatory environments.

As the wealth management landscape transforms, Lighthouse Canton's insights offer a compelling roadmap for families looking to secure their legacy with confidence.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Living

The 3 Lifestyle Habits That Made Me Sharper, Stronger and More Successful

These three simple yet powerful lifestyle changes transformed my productivity, energy and mindset. Here's how you can do the same.

By Roy Dekel
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
News and Trends

Wow! Momo Raises INR 130-150 Cr to Fuel Aggressive National Expansion

The Kolkata-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain plans to use the capital to scale its presence across India by opening 200–250 new outlets by next year and expanding its frozen momos segment.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf