Lighthouse Canton's LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund Secures Investment from Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

Lighthouse Canton, a global investment institution, has announced that its LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund has secured a strategic investment from Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, one of premier investment firms. The investment marks a significant milestone for the fund, reinforcing its position as a key player in identifying and supporting high-potential companies in the GenAI era.

The LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund is designed to invest in 30-35 companies with groundbreaking innovations in sectors such as Robotics, Technology, Consumer Electronics, Biotech, Healthcare, Mobility, and Material Sciences. It follows a research-driven investment approach, targeting businesses that demonstrate strong innovation, scalability, and profitability while providing investors with diversified exposure across multiple industries.

Nilesh Jasani, Fund Manager of LC GenInnov Funds, said, "We are deeply honored by the trust placed in us by a prestigious institution like Kotak Mahindra Asset Management. This is a pivotal moment for our fund and a testament to the confidence our investors have in our differentiated approach. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value through strategic investments in transformative businesses."

Nilesh Shah, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, highlighted, "At Kotak AMC, we actively seek to align our portfolio with forward-looking opportunities. Our investment in the GenInnov Global Innovation Fund reflects our strong conviction in the potential of global innovation leaders and our trust in the fund's management team to drive long-term value creation."

Operating under a master-feeder structure, the fund's GenInnov Funds Limited serves as the Cayman-registered feeder fund, while the GenInnov Global Master Fund is the Cayman-registered master fund. This structure provides investors with a streamlined entry into global innovation markets.

With expertise in identifying disruptive businesses that integrate sectoral and geographical diversification, the LC GenInnov team seeks to balance cutting-edge investment opportunities with financial stability. Kotak's investment further strengthens the fund's appeal as a compelling vehicle for investors seeking exposure to next-generation global technology leaders.

This partnership also reflects Kotak Mahindra Asset Management's commitment to expanding its global footprint and tapping into transformative market opportunities in the rapidly evolving innovation landscape.
