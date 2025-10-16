Lightrock Announces Partial Realisation of its Investment Into Porter Following Lightrock's strategic partnership, which began in 2020, Porter has since accelerated its growth trajectory and established operations across three countries while diversifying its customer offering to meet evolving market demands.

Samir Abhyankar, Partner and Head of India at Lightrock.

Lightrock, a global investment has announced that Lightrock Growth Fund I (LGFI) has completed a partial realisation of its investment into Porter, the on-demand Goods Transport Agency (GTA).

LGF1, which was closed with USD 900 million, invests in growth-stage businesses across Europe, Latin America, and India, focusing on the themes of "People, Planet, and Productivity."

Following Lightrock's strategic partnership, which began in 2020, Porter has since accelerated its growth trajectory and established operations across three countries while diversifying its customer offering to meet evolving market demands.

Lightrock said that it looks forward to maintaining its partnership with Porter while welcoming new investors and partners who will contribute to the company's continued growth. According to the investment firm, the strengthened foundation aims to enable Porter to pursue further market expansion opportunities while strategically allocating resources to technological innovation, operational excellence enhancement, and the development of environmentally sustainable business practices.

Samir Abhyankar, Partner and Head of India at Lightrock, said, "Lightrock has been delighted with the team's exceptional execution ability, comprehensive understanding of the market and customer needs, as well as their strategic use of technology to create an ecosystem that positively impacts over a million workers and an even broader base of customers and MSMEs. We look forward to supporting their continued success with new partners."
