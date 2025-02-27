The company plans to use the fresh capital to enhance its AI agents, expanding their analytical capabilities across multiple industries while strengthening partnerships to improve access to domain-specific intelligence.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Seattle-based AI decision science startup Bridgetown Research has raised USD 19 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed and Accel, with participation from a leading research university.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to enhance its AI agents, expanding their analytical capabilities across multiple industries while strengthening partnerships to improve access to domain-specific intelligence.

Founded by Harsh Sahai, a former Amazon machine learning leader and McKinsey & Co. strategist, Bridgetown Research is redefining how businesses conduct research and decision-making. The startup's AI agents autonomously execute research tasks, with its voice bot solution standing out as a key innovation. These bots actively recruit and interview industry experts to gather primary data, which is then combined with alternative data from Bridgetown's partners to generate deep insights.

Sahai, inspired by the repetitive nature of traditional business analyses, built Bridgetown Research with a team of ex-McKinsey, Bain, and Amazon professionals. The company's AI agents are designed to automate and accelerate decision-making processes for private equity firms, management consultancies, and corporate teams. "We enable USD 10+ of advisory and information services revenue for every USD 1 we make," Sahai stated, emphasising how the platform serves as a catalyst for the broader ecosystem.

Unlike many AI solutions that focus on summarisation and search, Bridgetown Research goes further by collecting proprietary primary data through expert interviews and customer surveys. Its AI-driven frameworks—what Sahai calls "ontologies"—allow businesses to systematically analyse markets, uncover patterns, and generate repeatable, auditable insights crucial for high-stakes decision-making.

Accel investor Anagh Prasad highlighted, "Bridgetown Research is transforming the way executives make strategic decisions. Customers describe its platform as having a team of top-tier consultants at their fingertips." Lightspeed investor Ishaan Preet Singh echoed this sentiment, adding, "Bridgetown enables executives and investors to operate with vastly more information, at a speed that was previously impossible."

Currently, top private equity and venture capital firms leverage Bridgetown's AI-driven tools for deal screening and commercial diligence, accelerating initial analysis from weeks to just 24 hours. The company also facilitates large-scale Voice of Customer (VoC) research, capturing insights from hundreds of respondents in days.

With this new funding, Bridgetown Research aims to broaden its AI's analytical scope and deepen industry collaborations, solidifying its position as a game-changer in AI-powered decision intelligence.