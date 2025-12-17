The move highlights Lightspeed's focus on identifying and supporting companies with breakthrough technologies across enterprise, consumer, health, fintech, and AI-driven sectors.

Lightspeed Venture Partners has announced the closing of more than USD 9 billion in committed capital across six specialised investment vehicles.

The new funds include Lightspeed Venture Partners Fund XV-A (USD 980 million), Lightspeed Venture Partners Fund XV-B (USD1.2 billion), Lightspeed Select VI (USD1.8 billion), Lightspeed Opportunity Fund III (USD 3.3 billion), Lightspeed Co-Investment Fund I (USD 600 million), and USD 1.25 billion in single investor vehicles formed in 2025.

Lightspeed has long been recognised as a pioneer in AI investing, making its first AI investment in 2012, well before the wider industry followed. Since then, the firm has invested over USD 5.5 billion in 165 AI-native companies, mainly at the Seed, Series A, and Series B stages.

Notably, Lightspeed-backed companies Rubrik, Netskope, and Navan completed major technology IPOs in 2024 and 2025.

"AI is the most transformative technology shift in a generation and Lightspeed has been investing behind this conviction for years, leading early and inflection growth financings for many of the world's most important AI companies," said Ravi Mhatre, Founder and Partner at Lightspeed. "AI has opened up entirely new markets that simply did not exist two years ago. Compounding progress in AI will drive profound shifts in professional services, scientific discovery, autonomy and multiple other markets in 2026. This fundraise allows us to continue backing the founders defining this transformation."

Bejul Somaia, Partner and Leader at Lightspeed, added, "We're executing against a future that looks very different from the past, and is informed by first-principles thinking, not an adherence to convention. Investing in the intelligence economy requires a high degree of strategic coordination, not a loosely coordinated collection of individual efforts."

Lightspeed's new funds are supported by a global base of institutional investors and are structured to continue driving innovation worldwide.

Lightspeed claims to manage over USD 40 billion in assets and has been an early backer of several influential companies, including Anthropic, Databricks, Snap, Rubrik, Navan, and Netskope. This latest fundraise is expected to strengthen Lightspeed's ability to support founders who are shaping the next generation of technology.