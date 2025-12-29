The fresh capital will also be deployed to accelerate retail expansion and strengthen design possibilities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Limelight Diamonds, a homegrown lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has announced expansion into in-house diamond growing and manufacturing capabilities, marking a milestone in the company's journey.

The company said that the integration is poised to significantly reduce dependency on third-party suppliers, strengthen cost control, and enable faster product launches, exclusive collaborations, and consistent quality across all consumer touchpoints. The fresh capital will also be deployed to accelerate retail expansion and strengthen design possibilities.

Pooja Madhavan, Founder and MD, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, said that the capital raise and vertical integration mark a defining moment in Limelight's growth journey.

"It enables an end-to-end control across the value chain, offering enhanced transparency, traceability, and technological innovations. This will strengthen our business and equip us to scale responsibly while continuing to deliver superior quality and value to our customers. By providing a "rocks to retail" offering to consumers, we are not just growing the brand; we are building the foundation for the future of fine jewellery in India and globally," said Madhavan.

Limelight said in a press release that its growth strategy remains firmly rooted in responsible luxury, with an aggressive growth plan of reaching 200 stores by 2027.