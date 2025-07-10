Linda Yaccarino Steps Down as CEO of X After Two Years A former NBCUniversal advertising executive, Yaccarino was appointed in June 2023, shortly after Elon Musk acquired the platform in a USD 44 billion deal.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has officially announced her resignation after serving two transformative years at the social media company.

A former NBCUniversal advertising executive, Yaccarino was appointed in June 2023, shortly after Elon Musk acquired the platform in a USD 44 billion deal.

"After two incredible years, I've decided to step down as CEO of X," Yaccarino wrote in a statement posted on the platform. "When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company."

During her tenure, Yaccarino was credited with rebuilding advertiser trust, bolstering safety measures (particularly for younger users) and launching features like Community Notes. She also teased the upcoming financial tool, X Money, as part of her legacy.

"X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world's most powerful culture signal," she said. "We couldn't have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world."

Her resignation comes amid controversy over the platform's AI chatbot, Grok, which recently surfaced antisemitic content, raising questions about content moderation. It also follows Musk's strategic shift in March, when ownership of X was transferred to his AI company, xAI, deepening uncertainty about Yaccarino's role.

Elon Musk offered a brief response to her departure: "Thank you for your contributions."

As X prepares for its next phase under tighter integration with xAI, Yaccarino's exit marks the end of a defining chapter for the platform and the beginning of yet another. "I'll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world," she said. "As always, I'll see you on X."
