2025 is filled with curiosity and concern as the previous year was marked by overwhelming cybersecurity threats. Not surprisingly, India has emerged as the second most cyber-attacked nation, following the United States, according to a recent report by CloudSEK.

In 2024 alone, around 95 Indian entities fell victim to data theft attacks. The report identified approximately 45 highly active threat actors engaged in the sale and distribution of stolen data and unauthorized access credentials. These actors operate across prominent dark web forums such as BreachForums (despite its temporary seizure), Leakbase, and XSS. In total, they traded an astonishing 534,833 GB (over 534 TB) of data, with significant spikes in activity during June, August, and October. These months coincided with heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, contributing to increased cyber attacks.

The top three vendors—Linux, Microsoft, and Google—collectively account for approximately 62 per cent of all vulnerabilities, underscoring concentrated security risks among major tech platforms. In contrast, traditional enterprise vendors like IBM (489 vulnerabilities), Oracle (370), and Cisco (354) reported relatively lower numbers. This could suggest either stronger security practices or potentially less transparent reporting. On the other hand, Apple, ranked fifth with 585 vulnerabilities.

According to the report, several cyber threat groups targeted various sectors, with "Chucky" leading the list at 378 victims, followed by "Marketo35" with 310, and "Trig" with 173. These groups have been actively attacking industries such as Retail, IT & Technology, Communication, Services, Government, Business Services, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Pharma, and Finance & Banking.

"The retail sector remains the primary target of these threat actors, with companies in this industry facing relentless attacks globally. Numerous reputed threat actors have been observed selling databases belonging to entities in retail. Over 230 victims in the retail industry have been identified this year alone," the report stated.

The retail sector's attractiveness to cybercriminals lies in the vast volumes of customer data it processes, including payment card information and personal details. This makes the industry highly lucrative for data theft and financial fraud.

Ransomware Trends in 2024

The report also highlights ransomware trends, with the manufacturing sector emerging as the top target globally, accounting for 16.3 per cent of all attacks. Its pivotal role in supply chains and operations makes it particularly vulnerable. Construction and real estate followed closely at 12.1 per cent, driven by high-value financial transactions and sensitive project data.

Healthcare ranked third at 10.8 per cent, reflecting the critical nature of patient data. Technology and telecom were the fourth most targeted sectors, accounting for 10.5 per cent, as their digital infrastructure and intellectual property make them prime targets for ransomware actors.

Beyond India and the United States, the most frequently targeted nations in 2024 include Israel, Thailand, Brazil, China, Indonesia, France, and the United Kingdom.