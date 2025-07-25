As part of the acquisition, Being Cares' Co-founders Varun Gandhi and Abhishek Sharma will join LISSUN as Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mental health platform LISSUN has acquired US-based mental wellness company Being Cares in a move aimed at integrating advanced artificial intelligence into family-oriented mental healthcare. The acquisition brings together LISSUN's therapist-led services with Being Cares' intelligent mental health mapping model, enabling a comprehensive, tech-driven approach to care.

Being Cares currently supports nearly one million users across the globe through an AI-based system that monitors over 40 mental health conditions. These include anxiety, depression, burnout, and parenting-related stress. The system analyses more than 2,500 causes and effects to offer personalised mental health insights. LISSUN plans to further adapt this model to address child-centric issues such as autism, ADHD, speech delays, and learning difficulties.

As part of the acquisition, Being Cares' co-founders Varun Gandhi and Abhishek Sharma will join LISSUN as Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively.

"This is not just an acquisition. It marks the beginning of a complete reimagining of how mental healthcare can support entire families," said Tarun Gupta, Co-founder of LISSUN. "With Being's AI and our clinical expertise, we are building a system that addresses families' concerns from the very first signs, offers digital guidance, and seamlessly transitions into in-person care when needed."

Founded in 2021 by Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta, LISSUN operates a hybrid mental health model that spans psychiatry, rehabilitation, infertility and maternity support, and child development. Its child-focused initiative, Sunshine by LISSUN, launched in June 2023, provides developmental and behavioural therapy for children with neurodevelopmental disorders. To date, Sunshine has delivered more than 30,000 therapy hours and supported over 10,000 children across 20 centers.

Varun Gandhi, CEO and Co-founder of Being Cares, added, "Joining LISSUN felt like coming home. Our goal was always to build an empathetic, intelligent assistant that families could trust. With LISSUN, we now have the infrastructure, therapists, and shared values to bring this dream to life."

Looking ahead, LISSUN plans to expand the Sunshine network to over 200 centers within the next two to four years. The company also intends to deploy its AI assistant Ray across platforms such as WhatsApp to provide real-time, personalised support to parents navigating their child's mental health.

The firm emphasised that while this acquisition is a significant step forward, it remains open to collaborating with early-stage mental health startups developing innovative solutions.