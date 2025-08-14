The investment includes contributions from Ramakant Sharma, Founder and CEO of Livspace, and Nishant Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner of Kedaara Capital, who participated in their personal capacities.

TplusA India Pvt Ltd has secured over €5 million in strategic investment from Livspace and several leading industry investors. The funds will be used to establish a manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh and to advance the company's expansion strategy.

The investment includes contributions from Ramakant Sharma, Founder and CEO of Livspace, and Nishant Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner of Kedaara Capital, who participated in their personal capacities. This backing reflects their confidence in TplusA's business model and growth plans.

"Having Livspace, along with Ramakant Sharma and Nishant Sharma, our vision is a powerful endorsement of what we're building at TplusA," said Anil Goel, Founder and CEO of TplusA India Pvt Ltd. "This is more than just capital—it's a strategic partnership. Their collective experience and insights will accelerate our journey as we remain committed to delivering smart, design-forward hardware solutions for India's growing interiors market."

Ramakant Sharma highlighted that the partnership fits within Livspace's long-term strategy of building a comprehensive home improvement ecosystem. "We have always believed in investing in businesses that align with our core category focus," he said.

TplusA India Pvt Ltd, formerly GOTC India Pvt Ltd, was founded 15 months ago by industry veteran Anil Goel. In this short period, the company has onboarded many prominent furniture manufacturers in India. It has gained a competitive edge by offering European-quality hardware at lower costs, challenging existing pricing norms.

The company's product portfolio includes premium furniture hardware and accessories such as wooden components, fixtures, fittings, and door hardware. It collaborates with international manufacturers including WSS from Germany, Indaux from Spain, and SIGE from Italy. Additionally, TplusA markets its own brand, T+A, which focuses on providing value-driven options.

With the planned manufacturing facility, TplusA aims to reduce reliance on imports and offer competitive pricing under the "Make in India" initiative. This move is expected to enhance supply chain efficiency for both TplusA and Livspace while supporting domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Livspace, founded in 2014, is a major player in the home interiors and renovation sector, offering design-to-delivery services across India and select global markets. The company integrates designers, brands, manufacturers, and contractors to streamline home improvement solutions.