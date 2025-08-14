Livspace, Key Investors Invest €5 Mn in TplusA India Expansion The investment includes contributions from Ramakant Sharma, Founder and CEO of Livspace, and Nishant Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner of Kedaara Capital, who participated in their personal capacities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ramakant Sharma, Founder & CEO of Livspace

TplusA India Pvt Ltd has secured over €5 million in strategic investment from Livspace and several leading industry investors. The funds will be used to establish a manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh and to advance the company's expansion strategy.

The investment includes contributions from Ramakant Sharma, Founder and CEO of Livspace, and Nishant Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner of Kedaara Capital, who participated in their personal capacities. This backing reflects their confidence in TplusA's business model and growth plans.

"Having Livspace, along with Ramakant Sharma and Nishant Sharma, our vision is a powerful endorsement of what we're building at TplusA," said Anil Goel, Founder and CEO of TplusA India Pvt Ltd. "This is more than just capital—it's a strategic partnership. Their collective experience and insights will accelerate our journey as we remain committed to delivering smart, design-forward hardware solutions for India's growing interiors market."

Ramakant Sharma highlighted that the partnership fits within Livspace's long-term strategy of building a comprehensive home improvement ecosystem. "We have always believed in investing in businesses that align with our core category focus," he said.

TplusA India Pvt Ltd, formerly GOTC India Pvt Ltd, was founded 15 months ago by industry veteran Anil Goel. In this short period, the company has onboarded many prominent furniture manufacturers in India. It has gained a competitive edge by offering European-quality hardware at lower costs, challenging existing pricing norms.

The company's product portfolio includes premium furniture hardware and accessories such as wooden components, fixtures, fittings, and door hardware. It collaborates with international manufacturers including WSS from Germany, Indaux from Spain, and SIGE from Italy. Additionally, TplusA markets its own brand, T+A, which focuses on providing value-driven options.

With the planned manufacturing facility, TplusA aims to reduce reliance on imports and offer competitive pricing under the "Make in India" initiative. This move is expected to enhance supply chain efficiency for both TplusA and Livspace while supporting domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Livspace, founded in 2014, is a major player in the home interiors and renovation sector, offering design-to-delivery services across India and select global markets. The company integrates designers, brands, manufacturers, and contractors to streamline home improvement solutions.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Ace Blend Gains Fireside Ventures' Backing to Transform Nutrition Market

Fireside Ventures, known for supporting brands like Mamaearth and BoAT, had been observing Ace Blend's rapid growth before deciding to invest.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Shivalik Small Finance Bank Secures INR 100 Cr in Equity Funding Led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund

The focus will be on developing scalable solutions aimed at India's underserved micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail segments, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Shreetech Secures USD 4.5 Mn Funding from Aarii Ventures and Cello Family Office

The capital will be used to strengthen the company's integrated operations across data centers, power infrastructure, and in-house manufacturing of core components.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Warren Buffett Made 95% of His Wealth After Age 65. Here's How Much His Net Worth Has Grown Past Retirement Age.

Buffett has served as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway since 1970, marking over five decades of leadership at the company.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Avendus Future Leaders Fund III Invests INR 300 Cr in Aragen Life Sciences

The transaction involves the purchase of a minority stake and represents the fund's second investment from its third vintage, following its backing of La Renon Healthcare earlier this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff