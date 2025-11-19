Logistics Firm Pidge Secures INR 120 Cr Funding The Gurugram based startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand in tier II and III markets, enhance its product and technology with AI driven upgrades, and strengthen organisational capacity for scalable operations.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ratnesh Verma, Founder & CEO, Pidge

Logistics firm Pidge has announced the raising of INR 120 crore in a round led by La Vida es Chula, the entrepreneur-led fund founded by investor Thomas Meyer. Existing backers also participated in the round.

In March 2023, it raised USD 3 million in a pre Series A round led by Mountain Partners, with participation from Indian Angels Network (IAN).

The Gurugram based startup said the fresh capital will be used to deepen its presence in tier II and tier III markets, strengthen its product and technology stack with continued investment in AI and data science, and build organisational capabilities for scalable operations.

Pidge also plans to pilot its logistics operating system in select international markets with similar digital and growth characteristics.

Founded in 2019 by Ratnesh Verma and Rushil Mohan, Pidge offers an AI enabled logistics intelligence and fulfilment platform that supports same day delivery, route optimisation, real time tracking and access to a wide network of delivery partners.

The startup said it has achieved 10 times year on year growth and is operating at an annualized run rate of INR 250 crore. It added that its valuation has increased more than 5 times since its previous fundraise in 2023.

It currently serves more than 20000 brands across over 50 cities.

Pidge competes with players such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, LoadShare and Blowhorn.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Battery Tech Startup LOHUM to Raise INR 131.4 Cr in Pre-Series C Round

The investment will be led by Growth I9 Opportunity LLP, along with participation from existing investors such as Baring Private Equity, Singularity Growth, Asiana Fund and several others.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Tractor Junction Raises USD 22.6 Mn in Series A Funding

The Series A round was led by Astanor, with participation from existing backers Info Edge and Omnivore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Sarla Aviation to Invest INR 1,300 Cr in Andhra Pradesh for New Aerospace Facility

Once operational, it will have the capacity to produce up to 1,000 aircraft every year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Finway Accelerator Announces INR 100 Cr Investment Plan to Boost Startup Ecosystem by 2028

The initiative aims to empower promising startups across diverse sectors in seed, early, or growth stages with valuations below INR 100 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

5 Powerful Lessons to Help Leaders Navigate Disruption

Here are the five lessons I've learned guiding one of crypto's most established companies through transformation, regulation and growth.

By Lane Kasselman