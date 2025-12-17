The fresh funds will be used to scale its scientific research capabilities and strengthen its research infrastructure.

Decode Age, a Bengaluru-based longevity science startup, has raised INR 14.48 crore in its Pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India Limited.

The company said the funds will be used to scale its scientific research capabilities and strengthen its research infrastructure.

According to the company, the fresh capital will support the expansion of biomarker discovery programmes and enhance its work in multi omics and gut microbiome science. Decode Age also plans to upgrade its analytical and laboratory infrastructure to support deeper research into ageing biology.

Founded in 2021 by Rakesh Somani, Darshit Patel, and Parth Amin, Decode Age focuses on studying ageing at the cellular and biological level. The company develops predictive health tests and science backed supplements aimed at improving healthspan, or the number of years a person lives in good health. Its offerings include an AI based blood ageing test and detailed gut microbiome analysis, along with personalised nutrition insights.

Decode Age has developed an in house research platform that covers genome scale microbiome analysis, metagenomics, and biomarker research. These tools are designed to support clinicians, researchers, and individuals seeking data driven insights into long term health.

The startup is also expanding its scientific and product teams as it prepares to take its research beyond India. It works with academic and global research initiatives, including collaborations linked to IISc and international longevity programmes, to generate ageing and microbiome data aligned with global research standards.