Longevity Startup GABIT Acquires Swedish Nutrition Brand Näck With the acquisition, Näck's range of supplements will become part of GABIT's existing health ecosystem.

[L-R] Arpana Shahi and Gaurav Gupta, Co-founders of GABIT

Longevity focused health startup GABIT has acquired clean nutrition brand Näck for an undisclosed amount. The move marks GABIT's expansion beyond health tracking into supplements and nutrition driven outcomes.

With the acquisition, Näck's range of supplements will become part of GABIT's existing health ecosystem. GABIT already offers a titanium smart ring, AI based health coaching, diagnostics, and longevity focused skincare.

After integration, users will be able to track how supplement intake affects measurable indicators such as sleep quality, recovery, and metabolic health within a single platform.

Founded in 2022 by Gaurav Gupta and Arpana Shahi, GABIT operates a full stack health platform focused on fitness, sleep, stress, and nutrition. Its smart ring continuously monitors health metrics, while its software analyses the data to generate personalised insights related to activity, recovery, and diet.

The platform also integrates data from blood tests, smart scales, and continuous glucose monitors, enabling tracking of more than 150 health markers.

Näck, which was founded in Sweden, develops clean and science backed supplements aligned with recommended dietary allowances. Its products are tested against banned substances and are designed for both athletes and everyday consumers.

Together, the two companies aim to link health data, diagnostics, and targeted supplementation, allowing users to observe outcomes through ongoing tracking.
