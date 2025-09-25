L'Oréal Announces India Winners of Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program The three winners are Infloso AI for marketing solutions, Sravathi AI for AI-driven pharma design, and Without by Ashaya for turning waste into recyclable materials.

Big Bang Beauty Tech

L'Oréal has announced the winners of the India regional finals of its Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program, an open innovation competition focused on advancing beauty technology.

Three Indian startups have secured a spot at the Grand Finale in Singapore this November, where they will compete with innovators from across the South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa region.

Startups presented solutions across themes such as consumer experience, content and media, new commerce, science for beauty, and technology for good.

The three winning teams are Infloso AI, an AI-based ecosystem for marketing and brand building across platforms; Sravathi AI, a silico chemistry platform that uses molecular modelling and biochemistry to design advanced pharma; and Without by Ashaya, a material science enterprise that transforms unrecyclable waste into recyclable materials and products, promoting circular economy practices.

On 7 November, the selected startups will compete for opportunities including a commercial pilot with one of L'Oréal's 37 global brands, exposure across 35 regional markets, and a year-long mentorship program with senior executives from L'Oréal and its partners.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with L'Oréal India to strengthen the startup ecosystem. Through this collaboration, startups will gain access to mentorship, pilot projects and market entry support in areas such as sustainable packaging, inclusive beauty and emerging technologies.

Shri Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary at DPIIT, said, "I am pleased to note the remarkable ingenuity showcased by Indian startups through the second edition of the L'Oréal Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program. This is a good outcome of the MoU with L'Oréal India that reinforces our vision to strengthen a robust innovation and manufacturing-led ecosystem in India."

Last year, two Indian startups, Neural Garage and Live2.ai, were among the Grand Finale winners in the inaugural edition of the program.
