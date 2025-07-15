Effective October 1, 2025, Aseem Kaushik will take over as Chairman of L'Oréal India, while Jacques Lebel has been appointed as Country Manager.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

L'Oréal has announced key leadership changes aimed at strengthening its presence in India, one of the fastest-growing beauty markets in the world. Effective October 1, 2025, Aseem Kaushik will take over as Chairman of L'Oréal India, while Jacques Lebel has been appointed as Country Manager.

Kaushik's elevation reflects the company's deepening engagement with India's dynamic market. In his new position, he will lead efforts in building corporate reputation, managing public affairs, enhancing stakeholder relations, and advancing corporate social responsibility initiatives. His leadership is expected to reinforce L'Oréal's long-term vision in the country.

Lebel brings extensive global experience in the consumer goods sector. Before this appointment, he served as General Manager for L'Oréal's Consumer Products Division in Mexico, where he played a key role in accelerating growth. His career includes senior roles at leading firms such as Procter & Gamble and AB InBev, with responsibilities spanning Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa.

The appointments underline L'Oréal's continued commitment to India and its efforts to contribute meaningfully to the country's progress.

L'Oréal India, a wholly owned subsidiary of L'Oréal S.A. since 1994, marks its 30th year of operations. The company offers 26 brands across diverse distribution channels and employs more than 1,800 professionals. It operates from its Mumbai headquarters, with regional offices, manufacturing units in Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, and research facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru.