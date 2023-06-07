The collection "Treasure Trunks" will be based on the iconic luggage trunk of the brand and will have only "a few hundred" NFTs.

On Tuesday, French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton announced it would be debuting a limited collection of non-fungible tokens priced at USD 41,712 under the series "Treasure Trunks".

The "Treasure Trunks" will be based on the iconic luggage trunk of the brand and will have only "a few hundred" NFTs, according to a Vogue Business report. Each NFT will be accompanied by a matching, custom physical Louis Vuitton trunk. The phygical NFTs will be given to a very select clientele of the brand and will unlock additional benefits such as exclusive products and experiences.

The brand is said to have the NFTs be soulbound, i.e. it cannot be traded or transferred, and only the original owners of the LV NFTs will have access to the exclusive offers.

From June 8 onwards, interested and potential NFT owners residing in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Japan, and Australia will be eligible to register on a waitlist. The following week will have Louis Vuitton inviting a select number of registrants to purchase the Treasure Trunk with either cryptocurrency or fiat money via a dedicated site.

The collection is said to be the first project in the ongoing Louis Vuitton series titled "Via." It will focus on granting exclusive and rare access to the brand as a high-end clientele.