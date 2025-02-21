L&T Bags Large Contracts in Alumina and Steel Industries From Hindalco Adding to its portfolio, L&T's M&M vertical recently secured another high-profile contract—a project for an 8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pellet plant from a leading Indian steel producer.

Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) minerals & metals (M&M) business has secured a major contract from Hindalco for the development of a greenfield alumina refinery plant in Odisha, with a capacity of 850 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA). According to L&T's regulatory filing, the order encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, and installation, reaffirming Hindalco's trust in L&T as a reliable partner in executing its growth initiatives.

This latest contract further strengthens L&T's long standing relationship with Hindalco, which spans more than three decades. The engineering giant has played a crucial role as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contractor in Hindalco's expansion programs across alumina, aluminum, and copper plants.

Adding to its portfolio, L&T's M&M vertical recently secured another high-profile contract—a project for an 8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pellet plant from a leading Indian steel producer. The comprehensive scope of this contract involves engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, and installation, executed in collaboration with reputed technology providers.

Highlighting the significance of these contracts, D. K. Sen, executive committee member & advisor to the CMD, L&T, stated, "M&M has successfully commissioned several steel plants and alumina refinery projects, both greenfield and brownfield, across India and the Middle East. These new orders reaffirm L&T's leadership in EPC steel plants and alumina refinery projects and are a testament to its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction."

L&T's M&M business continues to demonstrate its expertise in providing world-class end-to-end solutions in the EPC domain across diverse sectors, including mining, minerals processing, industrial products, and material handling. Its product business delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions tailored for industries such as mining, cement, steel, fertilizers, and ports. The latest orders further consolidate L&T's position as a market leader in delivering complex, large-scale industrial projects, reinforcing its role as a critical player in India's infrastructure development.
