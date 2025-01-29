L&T Technology Services Bags $80-Mn Digital Engineering Deal from US Client Under the multiyear pact, LTTS to set up a center excellence (CoE) for Digital Products & Services and Data Management

By Ayushman Baruah

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LTTS Baroda campus

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), the engineering and technology services arm of Larsen and Toubro has bagged an USD 80-million multi-year deal from a US-based manufacturer of industrial products and solutions.

This strategic partnership is expected to accelerate the client's digital transformation through the integration of advanced technologies, including connected products and the digital thread, paving the way for greater innovation at scale.

"This net new latest deal win in the Sustainability segment will see LTTS establish a dedicated CoE in India, which will act as a global innovation hub enabling the client to focus on digital transformation and comprehensive product lifecycle management (PLM). This initiative is designed not only to support the client's transformation journey but also to enable the expansion of their global footprint, particularly in new age and digital technologies that are redefining industries worldwide," LTTS said in a statement.

Amit Chadha, CEO and MD of L&T Technology Services, said, "This engagement is a testament to LTTS' ability to drive sustainable end-to-end digital transformation for global leaders. By combining AI-powered insights, digitally connected solutions, business-driven automation and our deep engineering expertise, we aim to enable the client to bring high-quality products to market faster, ultimately delivering greater value to their customers."

The deal comes at a time when most of the leading IT services companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech, and Wipro are betting on small- and mid-sized deals valued under USD 100 million to drive revenue growth.

"Many Indian IT companies favor large deals for their size and predictability. However, some prefer transformational deals that, while smaller in size, are more profitable for providers and create greater value for clients. Large deals have fallen out of favor with end clients due to their tendency to create stickiness, inflexibility, and inefficiency," said DD Mishra, VP Analyst, Gartner.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Home Loan Platform Ambak Secures USD 7 Mn to Scale Technology and Expand Reach Across India

The round was led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Advantedge VC, DeVC, and several angel investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

CZ Makes First Investment Through Rebranded Former Binance VC Arm 'YZi'

With YZi, CZ will focus on investments in Web3, AI, and biotech, while exploring innovations at the intersection of these fields

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Mankind Pharma, Gauri Khan, and Others Lead Innov8's INR 110 Cr Funding Round

The funding issue was oversubscribed by 2.7 times and facilitated by InCred, with the company being valued at INR 1,000 crore (around USD 120 million).

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

What is DeepSeek and Why is it a Big Deal To Tech World?

DeepSeek also knocked Nvidia from its position as the world's most valuable company, from USD 3.5 trillion to USD 2.7 trillion

By Paromita Gupta