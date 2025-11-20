Luma AI will also now be a customer of HUMAIN, as the PIF company builds 'Project Halo', a 2-gigawatt AI supercluster in Saudi Arabia, making it one of the world's largest compute infrastructure buildouts.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Luma AI, a frontier artificial intelligence (AI) company building multimodal AGI, has announced it has raised $900 million in Series C funding, led by HUMAIN, a PIF company that delivers global full-stack AI solutions, with participation from AMD Ventures, and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Amplify Partners, and Matrix Partners.

The company said that the Series C round is a milestone in its mission to build multimodal general intelligence: AI that can generate, understand, and operate in the physical world.

The announcement was made at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington DC, on the backdrop of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, where the companies unveiled a joint roadmap to advance the frontier of multimodal intelligence. Luma AI said that the funding will help accelerate its efforts to train large-scale World Models, foundational AI that goes beyond LLMs and learns from humanity's digital footprint in video, audio, and language, to build products in HUMAIN Create that understand and simulate reality for robotics, entertainment, advertising, gaming, and personalized education at a global scale.



"HUMAIN is the perfect partner for this next stage in Luma AI's explosive trajectory," said Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Luma AI. "To create AI that can help humanity in the physical world and expand our understanding of the universe, we need to build systems that can learn from a quadrillion tokens of information - roughly the collective digital memory of humanity - contained in video, image, audio, and language. HUMAIN is deploying frontier compute infrastructure at impressive speed, and this is critical to achieving Luma AI's mission. We are also partnering deeply across customized models, go-to-market, and deployment of frontier capabilities to build a full end-to-end value-chain for multimodal AI."



Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, said, "This investment underscores an important point in HUMAIN's philosophy: we are not only funding the next wave of AI, we're building the full value chain that makes it possible. Luma AI is an exceptional U.S.-based global frontier startup pushing the boundaries of multimodal world models. Their technical ambition, research velocity, and proven ability to turn foundational breakthroughs into real products make them uniquely aligned with HUMAIN's vision. Our investment in Luma AI, combined with HUMAIN's 2GW supercluster, positions us to train, deploy, and scale multimodal intelligence at a frontier level. This partnership sets a new benchmark for how capital, compute, and capability come together.