Luma Fertility, FitFeast Raise Seed Capital to Redefine Reproductive Care and Protein Consumption

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Luma Fertility Raises USD 4 Mn Seed Funding

Luma Fertility, a patient-centric and tech-enabled fertility startup, has secured USD 4 million in seed funding led by Peak XV's Surge, with backing from Ameera Shah of Metropolis Healthcare and Vijay Taparia of B2V Ventures.

The funding will support the expansion of Luma's full-stack fertility clinics, starting in Mumbai and scaling to other cities over the next two years.

Founded by Neha K Motwani in 2023—after her personal struggles with fertility—Luma aims to revolutionise reproductive care in India by prioritising empathy, transparency, and clinical excellence. "Fertility care in India is broken. It's optimised for systems, not people," said Motwani. "At Luma, we've rebuilt it from the ground up—designed entirely around the patient."

Luma offers a wide range of services, including IVF, egg and embryo freezing, fertility assessments, pre-conception consults, and at-home semen analysis. Its integrated digital platform includes a proprietary app and LumaAI—an AI-enabled support system for 24/7 cycle guidance. The clinic also offers outcome-enhancing support like nutrition, acupuncture, and emotional wellness sessions.

Notably, Luma claims that it is the first IVF clinic in India with a see-through embryology lab and a dedicated care specialist for every patient.

Backing Luma's mission is a seasoned team including Chief Embryologist Chirag Shah and Medical Director Dr Radhika Sheth. "What drew me to Luma is their full-stack, customer-first approach," said Ameera Shah.

With India's fertility rate declining and demand rising, Luma is poised to redefine fertility care for the modern Indian family.

Protein-Focused Nutrition Brand FitFeast Raises INR 5.5 Cr

FitFeast, a flavour-first protein brand, has raised INR 5.5 crore in seed funding led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), with participation from industry leaders including Raghav Singhal (Founder at Swasthum Wellness), Santosh Govindaraju (Sustainability Executive, Investor and Board Member).

The funds will be used to strengthen FitFeast's digital presence, scale marketing, expand leadership, and launch protein-rich innovations across India and global markets.

Founded in 2021 by Aditya Poddar, FitFeast aims to make protein consumption mainstream without compromising on taste. Its offerings include Malai Kulfi protein shakes, dessert-inspired bars, protein chips, and nut butters tailored to Indian palates. "At FitFeast, we're rewriting how India consumes protein—deliciously and accessibly. IPV has believed in that vision from day one," said Poddar.

The brand's D2C-first model, supported by platforms like Zepto, Amazon, and Flipkart, delivers across 20,000+ pin codes. FitFeast has already sold over 10 million grams of protein and gained significant traction after appearing on Shark Tank India Season 4.

The round also welcomes retired Australian cricketer Shane Watson as an investor and brand partner, joining Indian all-rounder Axar Patel. "After trying FitFeast's chips and shakes, I was genuinely hooked. I believe in this brand for the long run," said Watson.

FitFeast has grown 5x in the last four months, now crossing INR 50 lakh in monthly revenue.