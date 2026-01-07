LVX Logs 25+ Exits, Facilitates Over 80 Transactions During 2025 Spacetech emerges as top performing sector on LVX Platform in 2025

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founder and CEO Shanti Mohan

LVX, formerly known as LetsVenture, facilitated over 80 private market transactions in 2025 across early-stage, growth-stage and secondary deals.

The platform backed companies including spacetech startup Agnikul and omnichannel consumer brand Samosa Party.

The firm rebranded to LVX last year and expanded its focus to include growth-stage fundraising. In 2025, around 15 percent of its total deals were at the growth stage. LVX currently operates through three segments: LVX Start for early-stage investments, LVX Grow for growth-stage raises and secondary transactions, and LVX School, which offers education programmes for investors in private markets.

Several growth-stage transactions involved companies that were preparing for public listings. These included Pine Labs and Groww, both of which listed in November, and hospitality major Oyo, which has confidentially filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. During the year, LVX also added selective pre-IPO exposure to its platform.

The platform facilitated more than 25 exits in 2025, including edtech company Edugorilla and audio content platform KukuFM. Sector-wise data showed increased activity in secondary transactions, particularly in spacetech, during the year.

Spacetech investments delivered a 38X multiple on invested capital during the year, meaning investors received USD 38 for every USD 1 invested. MOIC is a metric used to measure returns relative to invested capital. Edtech investments on the platform recorded a lower return of 2.11X during the same period.

In terms of overall activity, LVX supported funding in consumer and ecommerce, technology and software, deeptech and artificial intelligence, as well as healthtech and food and beverage companies.

Founder and CEO Shanti Mohan said, "The impact on us is limited on the syndicate side, since we moved away from that model about 18 months ago. Accreditation will be important to watch, because it may again make this asset class less accessible."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae