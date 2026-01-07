You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LVX, formerly known as LetsVenture, facilitated over 80 private market transactions in 2025 across early-stage, growth-stage and secondary deals.

The platform backed companies including spacetech startup Agnikul and omnichannel consumer brand Samosa Party.

The firm rebranded to LVX last year and expanded its focus to include growth-stage fundraising. In 2025, around 15 percent of its total deals were at the growth stage. LVX currently operates through three segments: LVX Start for early-stage investments, LVX Grow for growth-stage raises and secondary transactions, and LVX School, which offers education programmes for investors in private markets.

Several growth-stage transactions involved companies that were preparing for public listings. These included Pine Labs and Groww, both of which listed in November, and hospitality major Oyo, which has confidentially filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. During the year, LVX also added selective pre-IPO exposure to its platform.

The platform facilitated more than 25 exits in 2025, including edtech company Edugorilla and audio content platform KukuFM. Sector-wise data showed increased activity in secondary transactions, particularly in spacetech, during the year.

Spacetech investments delivered a 38X multiple on invested capital during the year, meaning investors received USD 38 for every USD 1 invested. MOIC is a metric used to measure returns relative to invested capital. Edtech investments on the platform recorded a lower return of 2.11X during the same period.

In terms of overall activity, LVX supported funding in consumer and ecommerce, technology and software, deeptech and artificial intelligence, as well as healthtech and food and beverage companies.

Founder and CEO Shanti Mohan said, "The impact on us is limited on the syndicate side, since we moved away from that model about 18 months ago. Accreditation will be important to watch, because it may again make this asset class less accessible."