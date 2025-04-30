Blod.in's next stage of development includes the rollout of its main platform, Blod+, and the continued integration of Agentic AI

Lytus Technologies has completed the acquisition of Blod.in, an AI-driven platform focused on on-demand blood logistics for hospitals and blood banks. The acquisition, made through Lytus HealthTech—its healthcare-focused subsidiary—marks the company's move to expand its footprint in the medical logistics sector.

Blod.in, currently operating in Chennai, has seen steady adoption over the past year, growing from 30 to 140 hospital partnerships. It plans to extend its services to 100 additional hospitals and at least 15 blood banks, with further expansion into other Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company is also exploring global markets such as the U.S. and UAE.

The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve the coordination of blood supply, aiming to reduce inventory waste and improve delivery timelines. According to the company, Blod.in has cut blood procurement times from several hours to approximately 90 to 120 minutes during its pilot phase. This effort is positioned as a response to India's chronic blood shortage, which is linked to a significant number of preventable deaths annually.

As part of the acquisition, Lytus Technologies has committed INR 1,000 crore over the next three years to scale its HealthTech operations. This investment will support the development of AI-based tools for inventory management, supply-demand forecasting, and delivery routing—particularly for temperature-sensitive blood components.

Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies, said the company intends to build tools that integrate AI with healthcare logistics to improve access and efficiency, "Our focus is on improving access, streamlining workflows, and delivering better patient outcomes across India."

Blod.in's next stage of development includes the rollout of its main platform, Blod+, and the continued integration of Agentic AI—autonomous digital agents designed to operate across hospital and logistics systems without human intervention. These agents are intended to support real-time decision-making in blood management.

Sai Guna Ranjan Puranam, COO of Lytus HealthTech, said the company is working to build stronger connections between healthcare providers through the use of shared data tools and collaborative protocols. "Our AI-first model enables proactive collaboration, not reactive firefighting—ensuring every patient, every hospital, and every unit of blood is accounted for with precision and care," noted Ranjan.