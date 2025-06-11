The funding round was led by Rainmatter, the investment arm of Zerodha, and included participation from Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone as well as existing backers

Machaxi, a Bengaluru-based sports-tech startup focused on grassroots coaching, has raised $1.5 million in funding to scale its AI-powered training model and expand operations into three more cities—Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. The funding round was led by Rainmatter, the investment arm of Zerodha, and included participation from Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone as well as existing backers, the company announced in a press release.

This strategic infusion of capital marks a pivotal moment for Machaxi as it builds on its vision to standardize and scale grassroots sports coaching across India. Central to this expansion is a collaboration with the Padukone School of Badminton, under which the two entities aim to establish over 1,000 coaching centers nationwide in the next four years.

The partnership will feature an AI-based coaching platform developed by Machaxi, designed to support human coaches, not replace them. The system tracks performance, ensures consistency in training methods, and makes coaching scalable even in regions where experienced trainers are in short supply.

"I've always believed that the future of Indian badminton lies in structured grassroots development," said Prakash Padukone. "Machaxi's vision to scale coaching while maintaining quality through AI is forward-thinking and impactful. I'm thrilled to partner with them in shaping the next generation of champions."

Nithin Kamath, founder of Zerodha and Rainmatter, said the decision to invest was aligned with their broader focus on sustainability and community development. "Machaxi's tech-driven approach to coaching, combined with a solid on-ground strategy, aligns perfectly with our mission at Rainmatter to back sustainable and impactful ventures," Kamath said.

Machaxi co-founder Pratish Raj emphasized that the new funding and partnerships are about more than just growth—they're about reshaping India's sports coaching model. "With the support of Rainmatter and the visionary backing of Mr. Padukone, we're working toward a future where every aspiring athlete, no matter where they come from, can train with consistency, purpose, and access to world-class infrastructure," Raj said.