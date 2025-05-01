Maharashtra Approves EV Policy 2025, Offers Toll Waivers and Purchase Subsidies to Boost Adoption Key highlights of the policy include a toll waiver for EV four-wheelers and buses on key expressways like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Atal Setu, and Samruddhi Mahamarg. On other highways, tolls will be halved.

In a move to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and combat air pollution, the Maharashtra cabinet has approved the Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, with an outlay of INR 1,993 crore. The policy, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will remain valid till 2030 and aims to strengthen EV infrastructure while offering financial incentives to buyers.

"The state government has approved a new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, under which passenger EVs will be given subsidies. EV manufacturing and their use should increase in the state," said Fadnavis.

The policy also mandates charging stations every 25 km along national highways to support long-distance EV travel.

To make EVs more affordable, the policy offers a 10% subsidy on electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, private four-wheelers, and state or civic transport buses. Electric goods carriers and tractors will receive a 15% subsidy, and registration fees will be waived for all EVs.

The government plans to implement a Clean Mobility Transition Model, extending benefits to EV buyers till 2030.

This progressive policy is expected to spur the state's EV ecosystem and reduce vehicular emissions significantly.
