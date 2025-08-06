Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Startup Policy, Freight Corridor and Land Reforms For the textile sector, the government approved a grant of INR 50 crore for 1,124 workers of the Nagpur Weavers' Cooperative Spinning Mill. The funds will be generated from the sale of the mill's land.

Maharashtra Secretariat Mantralaya

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday cleared several significant proposals aimed at boosting economic growth, infrastructure, and social welfare.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the state has adopted the Maharashtra Startup, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Policy 2025. The initiative is designed to encourage skill development, promote entrepreneurship, and support innovation across various sectors.

In a major infrastructure move, the cabinet approved the development of a new freight corridor linking Vadhavan Port in Palghar district to the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg at Bharvir. Project planning and land acquisition for the corridor have been finalised.

Land reform measures also received a nod. A policy for disposing of unviable government land, including small, narrow, inaccessible, or landlocked plots unsuitable for construction, has been sanctioned. Additionally, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has been allowed to monetise surplus land through a revised policy for commercial use of its additional holdings.

For the textile sector, the government approved a grant of INR 50 crore for 1,124 workers of the Nagpur Weavers' Cooperative Spinning Mill. The funds will be generated from the sale of the mill's land.

In the healthcare and welfare sector, the cabinet decided to raise the monthly grant for non-government organisations working with leprosy patients from INR 2,000 to INR 6,000, enhancing support for those in need.

Officials said these decisions reflect the government's focus on fostering economic progress while ensuring social inclusion.
