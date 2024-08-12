Get All Access for $5/mo

Maharashtra Government Approves RRP Electronics' INR 24,000 Cr Semiconductor Mega Project The company will initially set up an OSAT facility in a 40,000-square feet state-of-the art facility at Mahape, which is expected to be operational by 16th September, 2024.

Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman of RRP Electronics Limited

RRP Electronics Limited, a semiconductor company, has announced that the Government of Maharashtra, at its recent cabinet meeting, has approved its mega project with an investment of INR 24,000 crore in two phases.

The company, to be the first entity to set up a semiconductor plant in Maharashtra, will initially set up an OSAT facility in a 40,000-square-feet state-of-the art facility at Mahape, which is expected to be operational by 16th September, 2024. Besides, the company is going to add more production lines at its new plant at MIDC, Taloja, which is expected to be operational within the next two years.

The company has tied up with design company HMT Zurich, which is going to handhold the company to produce semiconductors at its Mahape facility. OSAT is an outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing facility that procures wafers from manufacturers and produces semiconductor chips.

The company claims that it will create 4,000 jobs in the state of Maharashtra, and it would really go a long way in the overall economic development and technological progress of the state.

Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman of RRP Electronics Limited, said, "This state-of-the-art OSAT facility will reduce our country's reliance on imported semiconductor chips from Taiwan and South Korea by at least 25%. While India has semiconductor production capabilities in Chennai and Gujarat using the OSAT system, this trailblazing project marks a first in the State of Maharashtra."

"Our OSAT facility is a fully automated facility and would be the first of its kind with machinery from the major semiconductor hubs across the world. We would initially supply semiconductor chips to our partner HMT Zurich, and we are in talks with other major players for more orders. The semiconductor policy adopted by both the Central and State of Maharashtra is very encouraging, and the project would entail subsidy of the entire investment made by the company," he added.
